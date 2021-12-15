Oklahoma Signing Day: QB Nick Evers

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top-10 class on Signing Day.

Nick Evers

Hometown: Flower Mound, TX

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Position: QB

School: Flower Mound High School

Ranking: No. 65 in the SI99, No. 8 Quarterback

Evaluation: Plans change, and both Oklahoma and Nick Evers benefitted from a different path to close the 2022 recruiting cycle. A coaching change at Florida meant the dual-threat star needed a new home, and the arrival of Jeff Lebby in Norman meant the Sooners needed to sign a quarterback this year. Evers should be able to accomplish everything Lebby asks of him, as he’s both dynamic through the air and on the ground. The Flower Mound product has the ability to make every throw asked of him, including deep shots downfield, as well as the frame to make an impact on the ground in the running game. A couple of years working under Jerry Schmidt should fill OU Evers’ frame, where he can then maximize his arm talent to achieve the heights guys like Dillon Gabriel and Matt Corral have under Lebby’s watch.

