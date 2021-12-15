Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: QB Nick Evers

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top-10 class on Signing Day.
    Nick Evers

    Hometown: Flower Mound, TX

    Height: 6-3

    Weight: 190

    Position: QB

    School: Flower Mound High School

    Ranking: No. 65 in the SI99, No. 8 Quarterback

    Evaluation: Plans change, and both Oklahoma and Nick Evers benefitted from a different path to close the 2022 recruiting cycle. A coaching change at Florida meant the dual-threat star needed a new home, and the arrival of Jeff Lebby in Norman meant the Sooners needed to sign a quarterback this year. Evers should be able to accomplish everything Lebby asks of him, as he’s both dynamic through the air and on the ground. The Flower Mound product has the ability to make every throw asked of him, including deep shots downfield, as well as the frame to make an impact on the ground in the running game. A couple of years working under Jerry Schmidt should fill OU Evers’ frame, where he can then maximize his arm talent to achieve the heights guys like Dillon Gabriel and Matt Corral have under Lebby’s watch. 

