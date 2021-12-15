Oklahoma Signing Day: Robert Spears-Jennings

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Name: Robert Spears-Jennings

Hometown: Broken Arrow, OK

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Position: DB

School: Broken Arrow High School

Evaluation: Robert Spears-Jennings checks all the boxes the Sooners have looked for in their defensive backs as of late. With plenty of length on his frame, Spears-Jennings flashes top-end speed to go along with a nose for the football, and he’ll have a chance to develop into a nice piece for Oklahoma’s secondary. After playing wide receiver for a large part of his high school career, Spears-Jennings also has a knack for jumping routes and putting himself in the right position to make plays before they totally develop, a great skill for any defensive back.

