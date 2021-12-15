Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Robert Spears-Jennings

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Author:

    Name: Robert Spears-Jennings

    Hometown: Broken Arrow, OK

    Height: 6-1

    Weight: 195

    Position: DB

    Read More

    School: Broken Arrow High School

    Evaluation: Robert Spears-Jennings checks all the boxes the Sooners have looked for in their defensive backs as of late. With plenty of length on his frame, Spears-Jennings flashes top-end speed to go along with a nose for the football, and he’ll have a chance to develop into a nice piece for Oklahoma’s secondary. After playing wide receiver for a large part of his high school career, Spears-Jennings also has a knack for jumping routes and putting himself in the right position to make plays before they totally develop, a great skill for any defensive back. 

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

    Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

    Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

    Robert Spears-Jennings
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Robert Spears-Jennings

    47 seconds ago
    Cedric Roberts
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: DL Cedric Roberts

    15 minutes ago
    Nicholas Anderson
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Nicholas Anderson

    30 minutes ago
    Xavion Brice
    Football

    Oklahoma Commit Flips to Texas on Signing Day

    37 minutes ago
    Kip Lewis commitment
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kip Lewis

    45 minutes ago
    Nick Evers
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: QB Nick Evers

    59 minutes ago
    Jason Llewellyn Visit
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: Tight End/H-back Jason Llewellyn

    1 hour ago
    Kobie McKinzie
    Football

    Oklahoma Signing Day: LB Kobie McKinzie

    1 hour ago