Oklahoma Signing Day: Tight End/H-back Jason Llewellyn

The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.

Jason Llewellyn

Hometown: Aledo, TX

Height: 6-5

Weight: 240

Position: Tight End/H-back

School: Aledo High School

Evaluation: While Kaden Helms will be an obvious heir apparent to Austin Stogner, Jason Llewellyn brings some extra positional versatility to Joe Jon Finley’s tight end/H-back room. Llewellyn has nice hands which will allow him to play a role in OU’s passing game, but he’s also a great blocker which will help him see plenty of time on the field in the run game. The Aledo product fires off the football and is excellent at finishing off blocks through defenders, and he’ll play a major factor in springing more than one big touchdown run throughout his career in Norman.

