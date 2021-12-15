Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Jayden Gibson

Jayden Gibson

Hometown: Winter Garden, FL

Height: 6-5

Weight: 185

Position: WR

School: West Orange High School

Ranking: No. 20-ranked wide receiver by SI All-American

Evaluation: Another late addition to the class, wide receiver Jayden Gibson could step in and fill the hole left by Jadon Haselwood. Gibson expertly uses his lengthy frame to his advantage, creating a massive catch radius that could be a major asset in the red zone. More work in OU’s strength and conditioning program will allow him to fill out his frame, something he’ll need to battle with SEC defensive backs in the future, but he could potentially get some looks early in his career due to the mismatch he creates with smaller defensive backs. If Theo Wease elects to transfer to a different school as well, the case could be made for Gibson to play a role in Oklahoma’s offense as early as next season, though it make take a few seasons in Norman for him to develop into the finished article.

