    December 15, 2021
    Oklahoma Signing Day: WR Nicholas Anderson

    The Oklahoma Sooners are surging under new head coach Brent Venables, putting together a potential top 10 class on Signing Day.
    Name: Nicholas Anderson

    Hometown: Katy, TX

    Height: 6-3.5

    Weight: 195

    Position: WR

    School: Katy High School

    Ranking: No. 23-ranked wide receiver by SI All-American

    Evaluation: The younger brother of former OU running back Rodney Anderson was a late flip to Oklahoma from Oregon, and the Sooners will be happy they were able to keep the younger Anderson in the family. Another big-bodied target, Nicholas Anderson will be another matchup problem for secondaries during his stay in Norman. Much like his older brother, he’s a major threat in the open field due to his quick twitch and elusiveness, and he should be a positive asset to the Oklahoma running game with his ability to be an impact blocker downfield. 

