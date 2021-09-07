Oklahoma Slides Two Spots to No. 4 in Latest AP Poll

The Sooners narrowly defeated Tulane 40-35 in the season opener on Saturday.

After an unexpected nail-biter in the season opener against Tulane on Saturday, Oklahoma has sunk down a couple of spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

The Sooners now sit at No. 4, getting jumped by both No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Ohio State. Alabama, meanwhile, continues their vice grip on the No. 1 ranking after their blowout win over Miami.

Texas A&M rounds out the top-5 at the No. 5 spot with Clemson following them at No. 6 after being knocked off by UGA in the premier game of opening weekend.

Fellow Big 12 member Iowa State also took a bit of a tumble after their close call at home against an inferior opponent dropping from No. 7 down to No. 9.

On the other end of the spectrum, Texas rose six spots up from No. 21 to No. 15 after their impressive win over Louisiana.

The fall for Oklahoma was widely expected after they put forth what could only be classified as an underwhelming performance against the Green Wave after entering 2021 with very high expectations.

It was only one game and rankings this early in the season only mean so much, but it is still a good indicator of where the court of public opinion sees the Sooners stacking up at this point.

Oklahoma will return to action at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday night against Western Carolina at 6 p.m. CT.

