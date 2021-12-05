Oklahoma Slips Down in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Championship Weekend

The Sooners had the weekend off after finishing third in the Big 12 at 10-2 and 7-2 in conference play.

The college football regular season has officially concluded with championship weekend in the books.

For Oklahoma, it was a rare first weekend of December off after failing to qualify for the Big 12 title game for the first time since the conference resurrected the championship game in 2017.

The Sooners closed out the regular season last week at 10-2 and 7-2 in conference play with a nail-biting 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State.

After the final games of the season have been played, a fresh AP Top 25 has been released on Sunday with the Sooners slipping down one spot from a week ago to No. 14.

Alabama takes over the No. 1 spot after their takedown of Georgia, with the Bulldogs falling to No. 3.

Michigan stays put at No. 2 with Cincinnati and Notre Dame rounding out the top-5 at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Baylor, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Utah fill out the remaining spots in the top-10.

Oklahoma also took a bit of a fall in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, dropping two spots to No. 13.

The top-5 in the coaches’ rankings fills out the same way as the AP Poll, with the Crimson Tide up top followed by the Wolverines, Bulldogs, Bearcats and Fighting Irish.

The Sooners will conclude their season with a bowl game later this month against a yet-to-be-determined opponent at a yet-to-be-determined location.