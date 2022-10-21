Oklahoma Sooners: By the Numbers

Oklahoma snapped its three-game losing streak against Kansas last week, meaning the Sooners carried a modicum of momentum into their bye week.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel dazzled in his return against the Jayhawks, helping OU put over 700 total yards and 52 points on the scoreboard while delivering Brent Venables his first Big 12 victory as a head coach.

The lack of an opponent this weekend didn’t stop the work in Norman, as there’s still plenty Oklahoma needs to clean up headed into the home stretch of the season.

Though an appearance in the Big 12 Championship game appears to be a long shot with three conference losses already, there’s still plenty for OU to play for across its final five regular season games in 2022.

120

The Sooners have struggled to stop the run this year, allowing 207.4 yards per game BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense is Venables’ specialty, which makes the performance of Oklahoma defense that much more maddening for the Sooners.

After a strong showing across the non-conference slate, OU regressed in a major way as Kansas State, TCU and Texas shredded the Sooner defense.

With seven games played, Oklahoma ranks No. 120-overall in the country in rushing defense, allowing 207.4 yards per game.

Not only are the Sooners the worst rushing defense in the Big 12, there are only 10 schools who have fared worse in the FBS.

OU felt the losses of Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto and Brian Asamoah to the NFL, but Venables and Ted Roof’s insistence on sticking with the three-man front along the defensive line has also done the Sooners no favors.

Venables maintains that he’s not going to simplify the defense because it’s the system the Sooners want to run, but the reality of this season is that OU has had little to no success outside of the Nebraska game containing the run game out of their odd front.

The four-man look was thrown back onto the field against Kansas, and OU was much improved against an effect Jayhawk rushing attack.

KU only ran for 166 yards last Saturday, averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

The personnel can’t change at this point in the season, so the Sooners will have to make do with what they’ve got as they return to action in Ames next weekend.

16

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been good this year when the offensive line keeps him upright in the pocket Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A major question mark entering the season, the offensive line has been a consistent performer all year long for the Sooners.

Running back Eric Gray has had gaping holes to run through the last few weeks, and OU’s feature back is running with confidence and putting in his best performances in an Oklahoma uniform as a result.

But Bill Bedenbaugh’s line can still help prevent negative plays in the passing game.

The Sooners have allowed 16 sacks this year, which ranks 85th in the country.

Early on, a good portion of those sacks could be attributed to Gabriel holding on to the football for too long, but it’s still an area where OU can improve.

Over the next four weeks, Oklahoma will line up across Iowa State star Will McDonald IV, the massive interior of Baylor’s defensive line, West Virginia playmaker Dante Stills and Oklahoma State’s stable of impact pass rushers.

If Gabriel and the OU offense are going to continue to outscore its opponents, the offensive line will have to keep the talented lefty clean in the pocket.

1

OU linebacker DaShaun White hauled in his first career interception last Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Up until the Kansas game, Oklahoma’s starters on offense had done an excellent job taking care of the football.

Davis Beville was responsible for a fumble in mop up duty against Nebraska, but otherwise wide receiver Marvin Mims’ fumble against TCU was one of the few negative plays.

Gray threw an interception against Texas, but it’s unlikely he would have ever been put in that position had Gabriel been healthy.

But the turnover bug hit Gabriel against Kansas.

The Sooners quarterback was held responsible for a pair of fumbles and an interception against the Jayhawks, something that will have to remain a one-game aberration for Oklahoma to have success down the stretch.

Despite taking care of the football for most of the season, the Sooners still only have a plus-one in turnover margin, which is tied for 66th in the country.

OU’s defense has again struggled to force turnovers, and if that remains unchanged the offense can’t give away any extra possessions.

