Oklahoma's Kickoff Time Against Kansas Announced

The kickoff time for Oklahoma and Kansas has been set.

OU (3-2) will host the undefeated Jayhawks (5-0) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 in Norman, and the game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN2.

Lance Leipold’s KU team has been the surprise of the college football season, debuting in this week’s AP Poll at the No. 19-ranked team in the country.

The Jayhawks have already posted wins over Power 5 foes in West Virginia, Duke and Iowa State, as well a road win against future Big 12 foe Houston.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels has been a major difference-maker for Kansas this season, as he ranks seventh among FBS quarterbacks with a 177.45 passing efficiency rating.

Oklahoma’s matchup with Kansas comes at a bad time for the Sooners.

Losers of two straight, Brent Venables looked no closer to coming up with the answers for OU’s loss to Kansas State last Saturday in Fort Worth.

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) put up 668 yards of total offense on the Sooners, breezing to a 55-24 rout.

As if getting blown out wasn’t enough, Oklahoma also sustained a bevy of injuries south of the Red River.

Safety Damond Harmon had to be carted off the field after an injury left him down for an extended period of time, and the Sooners also lost quarterback Dillon Gabriel, safety Billy Bowman and right tackle Wanya Morris over the course of the contest, leaving plenty of uncertainty about who will be able to take the field against Texas this weekend.

OU will make its annual trek to the Texas State Fair as underdogs in Las Vegas for the first time since 2009, and a loss would put the Sooners at risk of dropping four straight games headed into the bye week following the Kansas tilt.

