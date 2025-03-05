Oklahoma Spring Depth Chart Preview: Special Teams Must Hit the Reset Button
Oklahoma opens spring practice Thursday, and Year 4 under Brent Venables needs to be a good one.
After going 6-7 in two of his first three seasons, Venables’ tenure as the Sooners’ head coach is in the spotlight more than ever. The Sooners wrap up spring practice on April 12.
In this series, Sooners On SI previews OU’s 2025 spring by breaking down the depth chart at each position. Next up: special teams:
There’s nothing like completely starting over.
That’s where Oklahoma special teams coordinator Doug Deakin finds himself in 2025 after just one year on the job.
Deakin will have to identify a new kicker and a new punter for this year when the Sooners begin spring practice on Thursday after graduating all-star punter Luke Elzinga and resilient kicker Zach Schmit off the 2024 squad.
At least both specialists will have their deep snapper back in fourth-year junior Ben Anderson, who’s been flawless in his two seasons as the starter. He was third-team All-SEC last year and was a finalist for the Mannelly Award as the game's best snapper.
Most of the other special teams positions will have top contenders back.
But Deakin will need to find someone he can trust to both consistently put points on the scoreboard and have a strong impact on field position.
The transfer portal made it easy for Deakin to find both specialists in one place this year.
Both kicker Austin Welch and punter Jacob Ulrich played previously at Kennesaw State.
According to his KSU bio, Welch made two field goals as a senior in high school and then played three seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he played in just one game and never attempted a kick.
After transferring to Kennesaw State in 2024, Welch made his first 11 field goal attempts in a row, including kicks of 48 yards against UTSA and 49 against UT-Martin. He finished his junior year 14-of-18 on 3-pointers and 20-of-21 on extra points.
The competition figures to be open this spring, however, and Welch’s competitor will be redshirt freshman Liam Evans, who got into one game last season and made his only extra point attempt versus Maine.
Evans grew up in nearby Moore playing soccer and going to OU games. A participant at the elite Kohl’s kicking camps, Evans has a thunderous leg and no one who’s seen him kick would be surprised if he wins the job.
The Sooners’ punting job will probably also come down to a Kennesaw State transfer and a local.
Ulrich played in two games as a freshman in 2023, starting one game at punter and one at kicker. Then last season, as Kennesaw State struggled mightily on offense, Ulrich won the job and punted 75 times (that ranked tied for second nationally) and averaged 46.0 yards per punt (that ranked No. 6 in the nation).
Ulrich was actually the first newcomer to commit to Oklahoma out of the transfer portal this season, announced his decision to choose the Sooners back on Dec. 14.
Meanwhile, transfer Grayson Miller played two seasons in his hometown of Edmond, OK, at Central Oklahoma. Miller began his college career as a soccer player at Lubbock Christian, but transferred home to play Division II football for the Bronchos.
He played in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2023, averaging 43.1 yards on 23 punts, which included a 68-yard bomb late in the season. He had four 50-yarders with zero touchbacks. He also handled kickoffs in ’23 and produced 12 touchbacks on 42 kicks while making second-team All-MIAA.
In 2024, Miller punted 52 times and averaged 43.2 yards per punt with 20 50-yarders, just two touchbacks and 19 balls inside the 20. He also handled kickoffs in the last four games and had three touchbacks on 13 kickoffs.
Ulrich held on placekicks last year for Welch and would figure to be first in line this season as well. But sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins was the Sooners’ No. 3 holder last season and, depending on whether Deakin wants to go for some fakes or not, might get a look here.
OU’s kickoff and punt returns are always in flux, but there are some experienced and fast options already in place.
Running back Sam Franklin led the Sooners last year — but had just six runbacks. Franklin averaged a respectable 22.2 yards per return last season.
Running back Taylor Tatum had three kickoff returns last season and averaged 17.7 yards per return.
Another good option could be Arkansas wide receiver transfer Isaiah Sategna, who had just three returns last season, but in 2023 excelled at it: 23 kickoff returns for 500 yards (21.7-yard average).
Sategna also might get a look on punt returns. In 2023, he returned 15 punts for 180 yards (12.0-yard average) and a touchdown, and last year he had 10 runbacks for a 6.8-yard average.
Oklahoma’s punt returner last season was Peyton Bowen, who had 209 yards on 25 returns last season (8.4-yard average) with a long of 24 yards.