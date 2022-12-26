Oklahoma Standouts Relishing the Chance to Return to Familiar Site in Orlando

Oklahoma last took the field in Orlando back in 2014, but there are a handful of prominent Sooners who are returning to old stomping grounds this week.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel spent the first three years of his career in Orlando, leading an explosive UCF offense.

In 26 appearances, he threw form 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns, helping the Knights continue to build a strong program that eventually garnered interest from the Big 12.

Gabriel said last week that he’s looking forward to making the trip back out to Orlando, and that he received an immediate outpouring from people looking to reconnect once he arrives for the bowl preparations.

“Family, friends, people I’ve been really close to have contacted me,” Gabriel said, “and they’ll obviously be at the game.

“Just cool to see them again, and it’ll be a fun time obviously having been there.”

Two of Gabriel’s favorite targets this season, receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis, are excited to get to have Gabriel show them a different side of Orlando.

“We landed in a pretty cool spot. Just to be around and hang out with Dillon a lot,” Mims said. “Just want to have fun and enjoy it. We’ve been through a lot this year. Just want to kick back and enjoy it with the practices and stuff, just enough the free time we have in a bowl game.”

Willis echoed Mims’ excitement, but ensured that the top priority on the trip would be to finish the season with a victory.

“(Gabriel) said he’s definitely going to show me around,” Willis said. “We can’t have too much fun, it’s business as usual. But he’s going to get me right.”

True freshman running back Jovantae Barnes is also familiar with Orlando and its surroundings, as he grew up in Jacksonville before moving to Las Vegas in sixth grade. Barnes said he’s still got plenty of family in Florida who will be able to make the short jaunt over to watch the game.

With Eric Gray’s decision to opt out of the Cheez-It Bowl and an injury to Marcus Major that saw him watching last week’s practice in a walking boot, Barnes is in line for a much larger role as well as OU’s primary running back against Florida State.

“I’m gonna have a whole bunch of family coming down,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be a great time and great atmosphere. A great experience to have one of my first starts in front of my family.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to do that, to play in front of my pops, my grandpa, my mom and all my cousins and everybody. To finally get to do that is a dream come true.”

Oklahoma’s leading tackler is headed home for the bowl game as well.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman, a product of Foundation Academy in Orlando, will also be able to pack the stands at Camping World Stadium with friends and family.

The Sooners will look to finish 2022 on a high and avoid a losing season against No. 13-ranked Florida State on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

