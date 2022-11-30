Oklahoma Star Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Oklahoma running back Eric Gray’s next step became more clear on Wednesday morning.

The Sooner star accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, the organization announced on Twitter.

Held annually in Mobile, AL, the Senior Bowl is a unique opportunity for upperclassmen to impress NFL scouts and coaching staffs in the buildup to the draft.

Participants will be divided into two teams, each of which will be led by an active NFL coaching staff for the week of practice and the game.

Last year, Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey led the Sooner contingent, and he won the Senior Bowl MVP for his performance during the game.

Despite the team finishing the regular season 6-6, Gray made the most of the 2022 season.

The Memphis product rushed for 1,364 yards and 11 touchdowns on 213 carries. Gray’s final rushing total was the ninth-best in school history, just edging out Samaje Perine’s 2015 haul.

Gray’s 6.4 yards per carry is No. 13-ranked nationally, as he was consistent all year long in an up-and-down offense.

Also a factor in the passing game, Gray caught a career-high 33 passes, finishing with 229 receiving yards.

Though he hasn’t formally announced his plans for next season, Gray’s appearance in the Senior Bowl indicates he’ll be headed to the NFL as expected.

After the loss to Texas Tech, Gray said he hadn’t reached a decision as to if he was going to play in Oklahoma’s bowl game.

He said he would take some time to decide, but the most important thing for him is to get recharge after a long season.

“For me it’s a lot of relaxing,” he said. “Trying to get away from football. We’ve been going football for 12 weeks plus a bye week so it’s time to just get away.

“Get your mind on something else. Lay around the house for a couple of days and really just relax.”

