Oklahoma Starting 11: Punter Michael Turk

SI Sooners Examines OU's Best and Brightest Players on the 2022 Roster Heading Into Spring Practice. Today: No. 8, Michael Turk.

Oklahoma excelled in the kicking game last year.

The duo of placekicker Gabe Brkic and punter Michael Turk were a safety net for the OU. If the offense crossed the 50-yard line, the team was instantly in Brkic territory to cash in points.

But if the offense sputtered in their own territory, Turk was able to flip the field and help take some pressure off the defense.

Brkic moves on to kick on Sunday’s, but Turk will return in 2022 to again be an asset for the defense.

A year ago, Turk averaged 51.2 yards per punt. Turk’s 35 punts weren’t enough to qualify him for the NCAA punting leaderboard, but his average was the exact same as San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, who led the nation in punting.

The 2021 campaign was Turk’s finest, as he set career highs in yards per punt, and boomed a career-long 85-yard punt against Texas.

Oklahoma Starting 11

Turk’s mentality has allowed him to overcome injuries and steadily improve throughout his career, as he initially wanted to play football as a safety.

“I wanted to hit people and try, so I played safety,” Turk said last September. “… And then in high school, I had three ACL surgeries, though, so I actually didn’t really get to play at all in high school.”

Thankfully for Turk, his uncle punted in the NFL and his brother was a punter at Notre Dame, so his family chipped in to help facilitate a position change for Turk.

“That’s when my brother offered for me to live with him for a gap year, and so every day I punted—some punting coaches would probably say too much,” Turk said. “Sometimes I’d punt with my brother in the morning then Uber back to the field and then punt again for hours on end. I started to love it.

"It was a grind because at first, I couldn’t really be very consistent or have a big leg but the more I worked at it, the more I thought there was a future with it, and I just kept getting after it.”

Michael Turk John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Now, Turk returns for his super senior season with a chance to continue to turn heads across the country.

Every year of his career, Turk has improved his punting average, and should he get enough opportunities in 2022, he will be in the mix to lead the nation in punting.

A consistent punt game is an asset to any team, especially one where the offense is expected to run at as high of a pace as Jeff Lebby’s.

If there are any misfires which lead to a quick punt, Turk can immediately put the wind back into the defense’s sails with a big punt to flip field position and pin the opposing offense deep into their own territory.

Regardless of last year’s success, Turk said he’s always focused on honing his craft to be the best punter in the country.

“No matter what happens, I know it’s going to turn for my good,” he said. “I’ve just got to keep the faith and work hard, and so I’m glad after it’s all said and done I’m here at OU.”

