Oklahoma Takes Advantage of Poll Shakeup After Bye Week
The Sooners moved up in the polls despite sitting idle over the weekend.
Losses around the country saw Oklahoma move up two spots in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 10 and held steady in the AP Poll at No. 11.
Brent Venables’ team entered the weekend ranked 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings, and the AP Poll and Coaches Poll give a window into potential moves the Sooners may be able to make when the new CFP rankings drop on Tuesday night.
Texas Tech’s demolition of BYU was the most prominent defeat of the weekend.
It saw the Cougars drop four spots to No. 12 in the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.
The Cougars checked into the first CFP rankings at No. 7, but BYU got embarrassed 29-7 at the hands of the Red Raiders on Saturday.
BYU still has to hit the road to take on Cincinnati, which is ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll, and a loss there could prevent the Big 12 from earning two bids to the CFP if Texas Tech wins the conference title game in December.
The Sooners almost had another result break their way on Saturday.
Iowa’s Mark Gronowski carried the ball three yards to put the Hawkeyes up 16-15 on Oregon with 1:51 remaining in Iowa City.
But the Ducks were able to answer.
Atticus Sappington hit a 39-yard field goal with three seconds left to put Oregon up 18-16 and allow Dan Lanning’s Ducks to escape Kinnick Stadium with a win.
The Ducks entered the week ranked ninth in the CFP rankings, and the dramatic victory did not hurt Oregon in this week’s first batch of polls.
Oregon held steady at No. 7 in the AP Poll, and if the CFP committee agrees with the AP voters, it means the Ducks will stay in front of the Sooners when the CFP rankings are announced on Tuesday.
An Oregon or Notre Dame defeat could open up another spot for Oklahoma to try and chase down, but the Fighting Irish dispatched Navy 49-10 on Saturday night.
The Sooners have a massive opportunity this weekend to leap up in the polls.
If Oklahoma can notch a victory over No. 4 Alabama, it won’t have to rely on help from any other teams.
A victory in Tuscaloosa would position the Sooners to not only earn an at-large bid to the CFP, but OU would have an opportunity to host a home playoff game in the first round.
The Crimson Tide downed LSU 20-9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium to notch their eighth-straight win.
Oklahoma will clash with Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.