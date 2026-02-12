Oklahoma Takes Financial hit With Early Move to SEC, but Set up for Brighter Days Ahead
NORMAN — When Oklahoma made the decision to leave the Big 12 for the SEC a year earlier than originally planned, OU athletic department officials knew there would be a short-term financial hit.
The scope of that hit became apparent with the Fiscal Year 2025 financial report the school filed with the NCAA on Jan. 14.
The OU athletic department reported a deficit of nearly $44 million for the fiscal year, according to the report, obtained by Sooners on SI by an open-records request.
Outgoing OU athletic director Joe Castiglione sent a letter to fans about the report Jan. 30.
“Our decision to leave the Big 12 one year early required a short-term financial sacrifice in anticipation of higher revenues and long-term benefits that will follow as an SEC member,” Castiglione wrote. “In FY25, OU received $12.5 million in conference distributions, which is $47 million less than our SEC full-share peers who received approximately $60 million each. Our early entry to the SEC was a strategic one, and one that we planned for years in advance. Thanks to decades of careful reserve building, we were able to cover it, and we expect our full SEC shares — beginning this year — will more than make up for the short-term gap.”
Oklahoma and Texas will receive full shares next year, which figures to more than make up for the losses during fiscal year 2025.
There were plenty of signs of that long-term gain in the report.
On the revenue side, ticket sales rose more than $7 million from the 2024 report to $54.5 million and contributions rose nearly $20 million.
Most of that revenue from ticket sales came on the football side, with a reported revenue of more than $47.9 million, up from nearly $41 million the year before.
Men’s basketball and softball were the only other sports to generate more than $1 million in ticket revenue.
Men’s basketball generated more than $2.3 million, up from a little less than $2 million the year before while softball generated around $1.67 million, down nearly $1 million from the season before in the inaugural season of Love’s Field.
Football generated a profit of $61,667,776, while other sports operated at a deficit.
Men’s basketball had an operating deficit of nearly $4.1 million, women’s basketball nearly $5.6 million, other sports a combined deficit of nearly $37.3 million, with a $48.5 million deficit in non-program specific revenue.
Here’s a look at some notable numbers from the report, with the FY2024 numbers for comparison:
Revenue
Category
FY2025
FY2024
Ticket Sales
$54,512,302
$47,177,358
Contributions
$92,923,040
$73,187,191
Media Rights
$13,937,497
$4,644,775
NCAA Distributions
$631,998
$4,644,775
Royalties, Licensing, Advertisement and Sponsorships
$19,200,045
$25,194,391
Total Operating Revenue
$205,670,266
$208,829,776
Expenses
Category
FY2025
FY2024
Athletic Student Aid
$17,242,310
$19,520,040
Coaching Salaries
$40,451,216
$38,370,759
Support Staff, Etc.
$29,267,348
$28,174,295
Recruiting
$6,231,259
$6,051,292
Team Travel
$10,941,880
$11,168,418
Direct Overhead
$64,505,812
$46,703,315
Student-Athlete Meals
$6,222,178
$5,271,780
Total Operating Expenses
$249,408,268
$206,189,277
Ticket Sales
Sport
FY2025
FY2024
Baseball
$520,654
$450,040
Men's Basketball
$2,356,702
$2,069,550
Women's Basketball
$447,520
$333,358
Football
$47,939,683
$40,970,310
Men's Gymnastics
$89,950
$12,822
Women's Gymnastics
$266,864
$240,822
Soccer
$26,688
$18,632
Softball
$1,669,852
$2,658,749
Tennis
$271
$454
Volleyball
$42,961
$31,492
Wrestling
$63,111
$74,169
Men's Subtotal
$50,970,371
$43,577,730
Women's Subtotal
$2,453,885
$3,283,439
Revenue not related to specific teams
$1,088,046
$316,189
Revenues Over Expenses
Sport
FY2025
FY2024
Football
$61,667,776
$71,131,476
Men's Basketball
-$4,087,571
$2,284,146
Women's Basketball
-$5,585,069
-$4,144,475
Other Sports
-$37,282,710
-$33,983,844
Non-Program Specific
-$58,450,428
-$32,646,804
Total
-$43,738,002
$2,640,499
