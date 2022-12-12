Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Finally Gets His Big News

One of Oklahoma’s best gets what he deserves.

Fifth-year senior Brayden Willis finally picked up an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Sunday, becoming the fourth Sooner to punch his ticket to the showcase game.

Willis joins running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond as OU seniors who have accepted an invitation to participate.

Despite the delay in officially getting the invite, the honor doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that Willis was one of the key members of the Oklahoma offense in 2022.

The Texas native set career-highs in both receptions and yardage with 35 catches for 456 yards along with seven touchdowns while also serving as one the biggest vocal leaders of the team.

Those numbers are not quite a finished product yet, either, as Willis has already made his intentions known that he will play in the Cheez-It Bowl against No. 13 Florida State later this month.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is set for Saturday, Feb. 4, in Mobile, AL, and features a collection of college stars who have completed their eligibility and are looking toward the next level. For a week in Mobile, they'll be coached by NFL coaching staffs and will practice and play before a host of NFL scouts, personnel staff and general managers.

For someone like Willis, with plenty of ability and athleticism, the time in Alabama will be a great opportunity to showcase himself ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine and then, of course, the NFL Draft.

But, before he makes his way to Mobile, he and his Sooners teammates will hit Orlando for a date with the Seminoles on Dec. 29 to wrap up the 2022 season.