Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Declares for NFL Draft

    Hall caught 32 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns this season.
    Author:

    One of Oklahoma's captains is officially moving on to the next level.

    On Thursday morning, after helping the Sooners close out their 2021 campaign with a 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, Sooners senior tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall officially declared for the NFL Draft. 

    "There will never be enough words to express the gratitude I have for my experience at this university," Hall wrote on Twitter. "I've grown, accomplished, and learned so much in my time here.

    "To the coaches, staff, teammates, professors, mentors, fans, family and all others who have supported me along my journey, thank you!"

    Read More

    Hall has been of Oklahoma's most steady voices over the past few seasons, especially so in 2021. 

    His final season was certainly his best on the field as well, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns while also being highly useful as a blocker in the run game as an h-back. 

    Hall's departure was certainly expected, but is now official with his goodbye to Oklahoma on Thursday. 

    Jeremiah Hall - WVU
    Football

    Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Declares for NFL Draft

    28 seconds ago
    Bob Stoops, Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Gamebook: Ground Game Crucial in Memorable Alamo Trip

    2 hours ago
    Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma Alamo Bowl Postgame

    7 hours ago
    Caleb Williams, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    After Big Alamo Bowl, Caleb Williams Offers Few Clues About His Future at Oklahoma

    8 hours ago
    Drake Stoops, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Bob and Drake Stoops Shared a 'Once in a Lifetime' Moment in Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Win

    8 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Alamo Bowl Victory

    10 hours ago
    Kennedy Brooks, Alamo Bowl
    Football

    Oklahoma Sends off Bob Stoops With an Alamo Bowl Rout

    10 hours ago
    Alamo - Q3
    Football

    Oklahoma-Oregon Observations: LIVE In-Game Alamo Bowl Blog

    14 hours ago