Oklahoma TE Jaren Kanak Calls NFL Draft Process a 'Blessing'

NORMAN — A couple weeks ago, Jaren Kanak had a harsh realization: He’s a football player, not a sprinter.

Kanak, who played tight end for the Sooners in 2025 after spending three seasons on OU’s defense, was one of 10 players from last year’s Oklahoma squad who competed at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 to March 2.

There, Kanak ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, which was the fourth-fastest time among tight ends at the combine.

Though his time was above-average and certainly didn’t hurt his draft stock, Kanak hoped to be just a bit quicker.

“I’ve always self proclaimed myself as a 4.4 guy,” Kanak said. “I had track speed in high school.”

Kanak previously ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash in winter testing during the 2024 offseason.

While disappointed that he isn’t as quick anymore, Kanak understands that he might be better-equipped for the NFL because of it.

Kanak believes that his slight reduction in the 40-yard dash stems from his weight gain — he weighed in at 221 pounds as a true freshman in 2022 and now enters the professional ranks at 234 pounds.

“I’ve gained a few pounds since high school,” Kanak said. “In the long run, I’m a football player, not a sprinter, as much as it sucks to say.”

Kanak began his college career as a linebacker, compiling 103 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in his three seasons on OU’s defense.

Prior to his senior year, Kanak opted to move to the offensive side of the ball, joining the Sooners’ tight end room. The converted linebacker finished his lone offensive season with 44 catches for 533 yards.

Even with a limited amount of offensive tape, Kanak is the No. 273 NFL Draft prospect in Pro Football Focus’ big board, and he was one of only 319 outgoing college football players to earn an invite to the combine.

And on Wednesday, Kanak was one of 14 departing Sooners who participated at OU’s Pro Day.

“It’s been incredible,” Kanak said. “It’s such an incredible blessing to be in that position to be able to go to Indy and compete in Pro Day. It’s pretty cool to watch it happen.”

At the combine, Kanak and the other 318 NFL Draft prospects underwent interviews with scouts and executives from professional franchises. Time and time again, Kanak was asked about his versatility, playing meaningful snaps on offense, defense and special teams throughout his time in Norman.

Kanak’s ability to do it all served him well at Oklahoma. And he believes it will help him put together a strong career in the NFL.

“It’s something that’s pretty unique about me,” Kanak said. “And obviously it’s challenging to do, doing only one year and having the success I did. I’ve had an incredible journey, just looking at it in retrospect. All the different weaves and ups and downs I went through… it’s crazy, and I enjoyed it the entire way.”

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.