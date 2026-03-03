Pair of 2027 Oklahoma Commits Schedules Official Visits

Two Class of 2027 pledges have scheduled their next trips to Norman.

Running back Jaxsen Stokes and defensive back Mikhail McCreary both announced that they will take official visits to Oklahoma in the next few months. Stokes will be on campus from May 29-31, while McCreary’s visit is scheduled for June 12-14.

A native of Chatsworth, CA, Stokes is a consensus 3-star prospect who committed to OU in November. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Stokes is the No. 559 overall prospect and the No. 46 running back in the Class of 2027.

As a junior at Sierra Canyon High School, Stokes rushed for 722 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Stokes’ commitment came long before OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray left the program and accepted the same role with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. Murray was key in Stokes’ recruitment and visited the running back prospect multiple times.

Even so, Stokes told OU Insider’s Parker Thune that he is “still fully committed” to Oklahoma shortly after Murray's departure.

Stokes is one of two running backs who have pledged with Oklahoma from the 2027 cycle, along with Montgomery, TX, native Keldrid Ben, who is ranked the No. 86 overall prospect in the latest Rivals 300 rankings.

McCreary is a consensus 4-star prospect from San Antonio, listed at 6-foot and 170 pounds. He is the No. 177 player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

The defensive back prospect broke out as a sophomore in 2024, when he logged 46 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and a pick-six.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks raved about McCreary’s versatility in his evaluation of the recruit.

“Projects to the (Power Four) level as a multi-year starter who boasts physical, athletic, and production markers that point to significant long-term potential,” Brooks said in his evaluation.

Though McCreary committed to OU during September, other schools have continued to pursue him.

In January alone, McCreary received offers from Virginia Tech, Michigan, UCLA, Stanford and Colorado State. Coaches from SMU and North Carolina also stopped by McCreary’s school — San Antonio Johnson — to visit him.

McCreary is the younger brother of running back Benjamin McCreary, who will play for Oklahoma’s football team in 2026. The elder McCreary joins the Sooners after stops at Incarnate Word and West Texas A&M.

Oklahoma’s recruiting class is ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports with 13 commits. Of OU’s 13 pledges, seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. OU will begin the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.