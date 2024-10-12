Oklahoma-Texas GameDay Preview: X-Factors
Texas is a two-touchdown favorite, right? Who in their right mind expects the Longhorns to actually cover that spread? The reality is that Oklahoma has come to expect to win this game, no matter what the oddsmakers or the standings or the recruiting services or the NFL Draft analysts say. That’s the culture that Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops built, and it’s Brent Venables’ ace in the hole. OU has won the last four Red River Rivalry games in a row when both teams are ranked in the AP Poll, and seven of the last eight and 13 of the last 17. Since Stoops got it going in 2000, OU is 17-8 against the Longhorns. That phenomenon isn’t just going to play out on Saturday afternoon. It played out all week in practice, it played out when these kids signed with the Sooners, and it has played out for a generation or more. Sure, Texas has the better roster. But just like last year, Oklahoma couldn’t care less.
— John E. Hoover
Doug Deakin
Oklahoma’s offense has struggled the most out of any unit that will take the field on Saturday. There’s plenty of room for improvement coming off the bye week, but Doug Deakin’s special teams could go a long way toward helping the Sooners stay on the right side of the field position battle. Punter Luke Elzinga has been excellent this year, which will give OU a chance to pin Texas deep even if the offense is unable to put points on the board. Peyton Bowen has chipped in some nice punt returns, too, to keep the offense away from its own goal line. But there has been a suspicious lack of trickery from the Sooners on special teams. Saturday feels like a spot for Brent Venables and Deakin to dive into the bag of trick plays in an attempt to surprise the nation’s No. 1 team, which could in turn decide the pivotal contest.
— Ryan Chapman
The Cotton Bowl
Like OU linebacker Kobie McKinzie said, there's just something in the dirt at the Cotton Bowl. The only reason the Sooners have a chance in this game against the best team in the country is because it's the Red River Rivalry. What Vegas predicts and season results don't seem to matter inside the walls of the Cotton Bowl. If the Sooners have a chance to accomplish this task, the Cotton Bowl, the State Fair of Texas, the history and the atmosphere overall would be the best possible path to a miracle.
— Dekota Gregory
Play for 6, Not 3
It is imperative that the Sooners capitalize in the red zone. Not only will this require exceptional execution to eclipse the 20-yard line in the first place, but it will require a daring and clever Seth Littrell on Saturday. Inevitably, they will have an opportunity to settle for a field goal or try their hand for a touchdown. Elect for the touchdown. If need be, pull something out of your back pocket to make it happen. This Texas team has scored 45 points per game this year and has only surrendered a total of 35 all year. As magnificent as Oklahoma’s defense has been, the Sooners have to score points, and a lot of them, in tandem with the defense playing above their own average for OU to have a chance to leave Dallas satisfied.
— Bryce McKinnis
Playing With a Chip on the Shoulder
Last season, Oklahoma was able to use a 49-0 humiliation from the year prior as extreme motivation. Everyone heard Danny Stutsman’s pregame speech to the team fueled by the blowout loss a year before, and it’s fair to think that was a constant theme from the coaching staff all week — and offseason — long. Oklahoma can’t use that same tactic this season. The Sooners shocked the Longhorns last season 34-30 in miraculous fashion, quickly putting the memory of 2022 to rest. There’s still an underdog mentality OU can use, though. Oklahoma is currently a 14.5-point underdog against Texas — the largest spread in the Longhorns’ favor since 2005. Texas has looked like the best team in college football and the national media isn’t even giving OU a chance. Finding that chip on the shoulder, underdog mentality will be crucial for the Sooners who desperately need to play with an edge on Saturday.
— Ross Lovelace
Limiting Big Plays
With a strong group up front, another solid receiving corps and two potential first-round NFL Draft picks at quarterback, the Longhorns have one of the best offensive units in the country. The Sooners’ defense, however, has also looked like an impressive group throughout the season, and could be a tough test for Texas. Despite Oklahoma's success on defense, OU has given up multiple big plays in each of its first two SEC contests. To keep pace with the nation's top-ranked team, Zac Alley's group will have to prevent Quinn Ewers and company from hitting deep shots down the field or ripping off long runs.
— Randall Sweet