Oklahoma-Texas Kickoff Time Announced

The Sooners and the Longhorns will renew their annual rivalry at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9th.

After a year in which it looked a whole lot different, one of college football’s best rivalries is back in all its glory.

The annual Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas is set for next Saturday, Oct. 9th and we now have a kickoff time with the Big 12 making the Week 6 network announcements on Monday.

The Sooners and the Longhorns will collide at the same time it has been more often than not in the game’s modern history at 11 a.m. CT, with the game broadcast on ABC.

While it is not unheard of for the game to get an afternoon kickoff, it has never had a true primetime start in the evening and is largely played with the early start.

So far this season, Oklahoma holds a 4-0 record although it has largely come with underwhelming performances.

Texas, meanwhile, stands 3-1 after losing big to Arkansas in Fayetteville earlier this season. However, they are 2-0 since moving to quarterback Casey Thompson as the starter in place of Hudson Card.

This weekend, the Sooners will head to Manhattan, KS for their first road game of the season to battle Kansas State.

The Longhorns will also be on the road, traveling in-state to Fort Worth, TX to do battle with TCU.

