Oklahoma-Texas Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

DALLAS — Unranked Oklahoma looks to bounce back this week against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

10:54 a.m.

The Pride of Oklahoma is playing the Alma Mater. National Anthem is next. This stadium is almost full. Almost.

— JH

10:42 a.m.

Both teams are unranked. Both teams have dropped a couple of games. Both teams were fired up and ready to start jawing as they headed back up the tunnel. No pushing and shoving or anything like that, but you can tell it still has the sting. Still one of the best atmospheres in sports.

— RC

Dillon Gabriel warms up Saturday at the Cotton Bowl. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

10:38 a.m.

Dillon Gabriel took the two or three “snaps” with the one’s before the game. Davis Beville with the two’s. Pop some popcorn and enjoy the drama. Scoreboard shows 29 minutes until kickoff.

— RC

10:32 a.m.

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby doing an excellent job of ensuring the Sooners don’t tip their hand. Going through warmups as normal, not spending any extra time with either Dillon Gabriel, Davis BEville or General Booty. Just observing the quarterbacks go through warmups, offering high fives and a few smiles along the way. We’ll all find out together at kickoff.

— RC

10:27 a.m.

Finishing off some Rudy’s BBQ for the pregame meal, I turned around and there was the legend himself, Keith Jackson. He kindly introduced me to Sooner WR icon Eddie Hinton. I’ve been covering OU football for almost 20 years, and this is the first time I’ve met the OG OU WR.

“You just met the second-best wide receiver in school history,” Jackson cracked.

Keith was an incredible tight end and remains an awesome personality.

— JH

10:05 a.m.

In the warmup line, Dillon Gabriel and Davis Beville are right next to each other, both fully suited up and doing all the dynamic stretches.

— JH

10:02 a.m.

Not trying to read anything into this, but quarterback Micah Bowens is going through warmups. Oklahoma is designated as the home team, so everyone is here. I’m just saying, it’s new seeing him somewhere away from Norman.

He’d be a heck of a change-of-pace QB against the Longhorns today.

— JH

10:00 a.m.

No confirmation if he’s going to play, but Dillon Gabriel is in pads with the rest of the Oklahoma quarterbacks. Sooners playing the information game to the bitter end here if Gabriel isn’t cleared to play.

— RC

Dillon Gabriel BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

9:50 a.m.

Both teams are on the field for warmups and fans are pouring into the Cotton Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, Billy Bowman is out for today's contest. OU will be down one of their best defenders to compound the issues of the past two weeks.

— RC