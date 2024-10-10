Oklahoma-Texas Preview: Sooners On SI Staff Picks
John E. Hoover
Oklahoma just has to have too much happen to be able to knock off the No. 1 team in the country. Not saying it can’t happen. This is my 21st straight Red River Rivalry to cover as a beat writer or columnist and I can confidently say I’ve seen it all — which no doubt means something completely unexpected will happen this year. But seriously, asking OU’s defense to continue to be spectacular against one of college football’s most prolific and dynamic offenses (who admittedly has yet to face one good defense yet this season) is just asking too much. Not while the Sooner wide receivers are still not healthy enough to play, and the offensive line is only moderately improved, and the quarterback is the youngest in the history of the series, and even that vaunted defense hasn’t really stopped a deep throw all year. The Sooners are going to keep it close — for a while.
Final: Texas 30, Oklahoma 17
Ryan Chapman
Predicting what is going to happen in the Cotton Bowl is generally a fool’s errand, which is honestly perfect for me. The momentum will swing back and forth as Oklahoma hopes to lean on its defense. Michael Hawkins Jr. should have the benefit of another week of improvement from the offensive line in front of him, but the Sooners are still going to be hampered on the outside at wide receiver. This is going to put a lot of pressure on the true freshman to produce against a team much better than what Auburn rolled out a few weeks ago. Texas’ offensive line struggled with OU’s defensive line last year in this contest, allowing five sacks, but the safe bet is on the Longhorns to be able to run the football more efficiently than the Sooners. The team that wins the rushing battle usually brings the Golden Hat home, and it’s hard to see how Oklahoma can outrun Steve Sarkisian’s offense on Saturday.
Final: Texas 34, Oklahoma 17
Dekota Gregory
There's something special about the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl, but there's something even more special about this 2024 Texas team. OU will be starting a true freshman at QB, while this will be Quinn Ewers' third time against the Sooners. The Longhorns have a top-10 offense and defense. And while Texas seems to have everything together, there's still so much the Sooners are trying to figure out.
Final: Texas 24, Oklahoma 13
Ross Lovelace
Nobody is giving Oklahoma a chance in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, and maybe that’s just how the Sooners like it. Much like a season ago, Texas looked like the better team on paper and in the eyes of the poll voters. But once the teams step out onto that Cotton Bowl field, nothing else matters. After a massive comeback road win at Auburn, Oklahoma finally has some momentum. And leading the charge is freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins, who has given the fanbase a dash of hope. The offense has left a lot to be desired, but after two full weeks of practice with a healthy offensive line and Hawkins at the helm, things could start to trend upwards. Quinn Ewers is coming back from an injury and will need to shake off the rust. The Texas quarterback has also thrown an interception in two out of the three games he’s played this year, which bodes well for an Oklahoma defense that has been one of the best in the country. This game will come down to who can win the turnover battle and steal the crowd noise, and the Sooners will have something to prove. A late second half Texas turnover will give Oklahoma the edge, and Brent Venables and company will shock the world.
Final: Oklahoma 28, Texas 24
Bryce McKinnis
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Dallas, but in both team’s inaugural season in the Southeastern Conference, only the Longhorns enter the Red River Rivalry with a top-10 ranking. Like the state fair corn dogs and urban sprawl, rivalries are bigger in Texas too. No. 12 Oklahoma treated the Cotton Bowl to a 34-30 upset win against then-No. 3 Texas a year ago, and while the stakes are raised this time around, the No. 18-ranked Sooners can take I-35 North back to Norman with a similar result against No. 1 Texas, fighting for its first national championship in two decades. It will require better than average in all aspects of the game, but especially in offensive production. Oklahoma needs to produce tempoed, methodical drives that keep Texas’ explosive offense off the field and produce touchdowns in the red zone. The Sooners’ defense, for once the better unit, needs to be inspirational Saturday and force every momentum-shifting play it is offered. Special teams must outduel its opposition and gain every hidden yard it can in the Sooners’ favor.
Final: Oklahoma 38, Texas 33
Randall Sweet
The Sooners will be able to string together a few scoring drives, but with Oklahoma's struggles on the offensive line, Texas should be able to contain Michael Hawkins and company for most of the game. The Longhorns, on the other hand, could look rusty to start the contest, as Quinn Ewers takes his first in-game snaps since Sept. 14, but should have enough talent at wide receiver to overcome any early struggles. Additionally, if OU's offense is unable to move the ball, Steve Sarkisian will take advantage of a tired Sooner defense.
Final: Texas 31, Oklahoma 17