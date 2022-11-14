Oklahoma-Texas Tech Kickoff Time Announced

The details are set for Oklahoma’s final contest of the regular season.

OU’s contest agains the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock will kick off at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Last year’s meeting between the two teams was one of the few straightforward games for the Sooners all year long.

Texas Tech had just parted ways with current OU analyst Matt Wells, and the Sooners jumped out to a 28-7 first half lead over the Sonny Cumbie-led Red Raiders.

The second half followed a similar script, and Oklahoma costed to a 52-21 win last October in Norman.

This year, both teams feel as though they are headed in very different directions.

Joey McGuire is in his first year on the sideline in Lubbock, and he has his program sitting at 5-5 overall this year, and 3-4 in Big 12 play following last week’s 43-28 win over Kansas.

The Texas Tech offense has been a bit unpredictable, as three different quarterbacks have thrown over 60 passes this year.

Tyler Shough initially won the starting job out of camp, but an early-season injury thrust Donovan Smith into action.

Smith has completed 66.2 percent of his passes so far this year, throwing for 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns while also surrendering eight interceptions and taking 18 sacks.

Freshman quarterback Behren Morton has also gotten plenty of run, throwing for 1,117 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions on 168 passing attempts.

The game could mean a lot for Oklahoma, as the Sooners are still seeking bowl eligibility in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm.

Sitting at 5-5 on the year, a loss this Saturday in Bedlam would mean that OU’s trip to Lubbock would be the last chance to get to six wins in 2022.

Still, OU will get a chance to lock in a bowl trip on Saturday when the Sooners play host to Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m., and Bedlam will air on ABC.

