Oklahoma to Lose Second-Year Receiver to Transfer Portal per Report

Oklahoma receiver KJ Daniels intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Friday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Daniels, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound pass catcher from Franklinton, LA, signed with the Sooners in the 2024 recruiting class rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

He didn’t see the field in his two seasons in Norman, however.

Daniels redshirted in 2024 without appearing in any contests, and his redshirt freshman season in 2025 also saw him relegated to the sidelines.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Receivers coach Emmett Jones hasn’t seen many returns from his 2024 signees.

Zion Kearney, Jacob Jordan and Ivan Carreon have been his most successful signees from the class.

Jordan caught 27 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown in 2024. Kearney added eight receptions for 128 yards and a score, and Carreon finished with 10 catches for 89 yards.

All three failed to get going in 2025.

Jordan made just two grabs for 43 yards, Kearney added two catches for 31 yards and Carreon made two receptions for 35 yards this past season.

Much like Daniels, OU’s other 2024 signee, Zion Ragins, has also failed to make an impact for the Sooners.

Daniels was just one of a slew of Oklahoma players who are reportedly headed to the portal on Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Luke Baklenko and Logan Howland are set to transfer, as are defensive backs Devon Jordan and Gentry Williams. Both Hawkins brothers, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and defensive back Maliek Hawkins, are reportedly headed toward the portal and receiver Josaiah Martin also appears set to join Daniels in the portal.

OU football general manager Jim Nagy and his staff are already hard at work scouting possible additions to the roster via the transfer portal, but the fruits of their labor cannot begin to be seen until the end of the week when the portal officially opens, which will allow the Sooners to begin signing new additions.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window begins on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.