Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out of Norman
In this story:
Stay up to date on all of Oklahoma’s offseason roster changes during the transfer portal window and what impact those moves will have on the 2026 season with the Sooners on SI transfer portal tracker.
Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Additions
Player Name
Position
Former School
Years of Eligibility
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Team Needs
Brent Venables and general manager Jim Nagy have Oklahoma’s roster in a good spot.
On offense, adding depth along the offensive line will be a priority. Febechi Nwaiwu is out of eligibility, leaving a hole at one starting spot. The rise of freshmen Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis has Bill Bedenbaugh in a good spot, but OU will need to bring in a few bodies — especially after signing just two offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class.
Where Nagy and the Oklahoma front office could really spend big is at the skill positions.
Nagy arrived after the receiver rush last year, and OU opted to play Moneyball. Going after a Cam Coleman would be a shock, but the Sooners could look to spend a little more on proven wide receivers and tight ends to help Ben Arbcukle’s quarterbacks out in 2026.
What the Sooners end up doing on defense could be interesting.
Venables and his staff have done a phenomenal job developing young talent, which means OU has ready-made starters ready to fill roles all across the field.
The most pressing need, however, could be at linebacker.
Depth has been thin behind Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Owen Heinecke. Sammy Omosigho is primed for a larger role in 2026, but OU might have to add two or three linebackers through the transfer portal.
Lewis may opt to head to the NFL, McKinzie announced he will transfer and Heinecke is still waiting to hear back from the NCAA on if he will get an extra year of eligibility in 2026.
Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates could both probably use a depth signing or two at defensive end and defensive tackle after Gracen Halton, Damonic Williams, R Mason Thomas and Marvin Jones Jr. all graduated following the 2025 season.
Nagy noted that he would have liked to add one more cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, so that may be an option for the Sooners as well, but Brandon Hall looks stocked at safety despite Robert Spears-Jennings’ departure.
Oklahoma’s Transfer Portal Departures
Player Name
Position
Transfer Portal Destination
Years of Eligibility
Jayden Gibson
WR
TBD
2
Kendel Dolby
DB
TBD
1
Kobie McKinzie
LB
TBD
1
What is Oklahoma Losing?
- Kobie McKinzie's entrance into the portal was perhaps surprising, but after his injury, he played less and less to make room for Heinecke. Over the last month of the season, McKinzie was mum about his future, though it was assumed he'd look toward the NFL draft as opposed to the transfer portal. Regardless, his experience and leadership will be a big loss to the linebacker room. His production dipped in November after he returned from injury, but he still would have represented a veteran presence in 2026 even if he split time with Sammy Omosigho and a handful of new additions.
- Kendel Dolby's decision to hit the portal became apparent after he dropped out of the rotation following his fourth appearance in 2025. Dolby worked hard to recover from the lower leg injury that he sustained against Tennessee in 2024, but the emergence of Kendal Daniels and Reggie Powers at Brent Venables' cheetah position pushed Dolby outside to corner. With Courtland Guillory and Eli Bowen already shining on the field and Devon Jordan, Jacobe Johnson, Jeremiah Newcombe and Omarion Robinson available for depth, the Sooners have plenty of young talent to keep Jay Valai's cornerback room well stocked in 2026.
- Jayden Gibson’s departure was expected after Brent Venables announced the receiver was no longer with the program in October. Gibson’s time at Oklahoma was marred by injury, and he was not projected to be a factor in the rotation even if he stayed with the program into 2026.
