Oklahoma Transfer OL E’Marion Harris Buying Into O-line’s ‘Glued-Together’ Nature

NORMAN — Oklahoma quickly felt like home for E’Marion Harris.

Harris is an offensive tackle who transferred to OU from Arkansas in January. After announcing his entry into the transfer portal, he took a visit to Norman, just a couple of days after the Sooners’ loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 19.

Though the days that followed OU’s CFP defeat were gloomy for Sooner players, coaches and fans alike, quarterback John Mateer went out of his way to make Harris feel welcome.

Mateer, who planned to return to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the holidays, first stopped by the hotel that Harris was staying at to introduce himself.

Harris was blown away by Mateer’s gesture and said that it played a key role in his decision to ultimately commit to Oklahoma.

“Right then and there I was like, ‘That's a quarterback I want to play for,’” Harris said, “He came to see me right before he left to go to Dallas, it was right after the playoff game… I feel like that was really nice.”

Harris spent four seasons with the Razorbacks before transferring. He was a starter during each of his last two campaigns in Fayetteville, most recently appearing on 678 offensive snaps in 2025.

Harris committed to Oklahoma on Jan. 5 and signed with the Sooners a few days later. Very quickly, Harris learned that Mateer wasn’t the only one at OU with a welcoming nature.

The tackle said that his new teammates — on the offensive line and elsewhere — brought him in with open arms.

Harris said the biggest difference between his experience at Arkansas and his first few weeks in Norman has been the team-wide camaraderie, regardless of position.

“I feel like the transition’s been great,” Harris said. “It’s been amazing; I love the team.”

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Harris also said that the offensive line is particularly close. He noted how the players in the unit “do everything together,” whether that’s lifting weights, watching film or hanging out after practice.

Even though Harris is one of the newest members to the team, he is also one of the most experienced.

Because of how quickly his new teammates welcomed him, Harris felt comfortable becoming a leader instantly.

“Just knowing the simple things of having experience on the field, just teaching the young guys the little things that they don’t pick up on when you're a freshman or sophomore… it’s been great,” Harris said.

But on another hand, Oklahoma is a completely different program from Arkansas, which required Harris to take the role of student at times to learn the offense and develop chemistry with the Sooners’ other offensive players.

Harris said that his teammates — most of whom are younger than him — got him up to speed quickly. And that gives him confidence that the line will be strong in 2026.

“It’s been amazing just being able to go out there with the guys that have already started from previous years,” Harris said. “I feel like we’re all 100 percent leaders. We all motivate, and we just all lead in that room.”

Oklahoma will come into the fall with a foundation already built on the offensive line.

In addition to the experience Harris brings from another SEC program, the Sooners retained linemen Jake Maikkula, Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Heath Ozaeta after the 2025 season. OU also added depth to the line from the portal with the signings of Fred Hinton, Caleb Nitta and Peyton Joseph.

Both Mateer and OU coach Brent Venables highlighted how Harris has only added to the chemistry and talent among the position group.

“The o-line, universally, is super glued-together,” Mateer said. “We obviously got E'Marion — they took him in, we all took him in and so it's been fun. They play together.”

Venables said, “He’s brought a lot of experience. He’s very talented, he’s gained the weight, he’s gained strength, he’s gained confidence. The closeness, the connection, the brotherhood of that group is important, maybe the most important unit on your football team. It might be the best that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”