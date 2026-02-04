How the Addition of E'Marion Harris Can Strengthen Oklahoma's Offensive Line

E’Marion Harris isn’t used to life outside of Arkansas.

Harris, an offensive lineman who spent four years at the University of Arkansas, grew up in Little Rock, the state’s capitol. His father, Elliott Harris, played four years on the Razorbacks’ defensive line in the early 2000s.

But that didn’t stop E’Marion Harris from charting his own path.

Harris is one of 16 players that Oklahoma signed from the transfer portal. He comes to OU after spending two years as a starter on Arkansas’ offensive line.

According to Daniel Shi, who covers Arkansas athletics for Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, Harris was a key component in the team’s improvement on the offensive line over the last two seasons.

“Harris started back-to-back seasons for an offensive line that was much improved from in the last two years under (former Arkansas offensive line coach) Eric Mateos,” Shi said. “He's versatile and has played both guard and tackle throughout his time with the Hogs.”

Harris played sparingly during his first two years in Fayetteville, appearing in only seven contests and using his redshirt in 2022.

In 2024, Harris became a centerpiece on Arkansas’ line. The offensive lineman appeared on 912 offensive snaps and logged a Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade of 50.9. He played 452 snaps at right tackle and 445 at left guard.

Harris started 11 games as a redshirt junior in 2025. He played almost exclusively at right tackle, as that spot is where he logged 594 of his 672 offensive snaps. Harris’ PFF offensive grade improved to 57.9, and he boosted an impressive 66.7 pass-blocking grade.

“The experience of being in the starting lineup for a second season really helped,” Shi said.

Arkansas’ 2025 season was holistically bad, as the Razorbacks finished 2-10 overall and 0-8 in SEC play. The Razorbacks fired coach Sam Pittman midway through the season.

Read More Oklahoma Football

How Oklahoma Transfer WR Parker Livingstone Can Build on Impressive 2025 Season

Can Oklahoma Unlock Tight End Hayden Hansen’s Full Potential?

Oklahoma Offers In-State 2027 Quarterback, Several Other Notable Players

Their offense, though, was among the nation’s best.

The Razorbacks finished the year averaging 454 offensive yards per game, which ranked 14th nationally. Dual-threat quarterback Taylen Green helped Arkansas score more than 30 points in games against quality opponents like Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Ole Miss.

“The continuity of the offensive line as a whole really helped Green,” Shi said. “For all but one game last year, Arkansas rolled out the same starting five up front and were able to stay relatively healthy. Harris was a big part in that. Having one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the country doesn’t hurt either.”

The Sooners will return several of their young offensive line pieces in 2026, including Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje and Eddy Pierre-Louis. Harris is one of three linemen that signed with OU from the portal, along with Peyton Joseph (Georgia Tech) and Caleb Nitta (Western Kentucky).

Shi said that Harris’ most impressive attributes are his versatility and his leadership qualities. He also believes that Harris’ experience as a starter at another SEC program will help him at Oklahoma.

Simply leaving the state of Arkansas may be the toughest adjustment for Harris, per Shi.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he adjusts,” Shi said. “He’s been in Arkansas basically his whole life with his dad being a legacy Razorback.”