Oklahoma Freshman DB Markel Ford has ‘Tremendous Ball Skills’ Despite Missing Spring

NORMAN — Markel Ford never got the chance to play during the spring, but OU coach Brent Venables is confident that he’ll one day be a defensive standout for the Sooners.

Ford, a defensive back, is one of 25 players who signed with Oklahoma as part of its 2026 recruiting class. The safety suffered an unspecified injury during his senior year of high school, and he had to sit out for the entirety of spring ball as a result.

Venables didn’t get the chance to see his new safety out in action during OU’s month-long spring practice period, but he is confident in the player that is joining the program.

“Incredibly physical, got great size to him,” Venables said on Early Signing Day in December. “Can really run, he’s got tremendous ball skills.”

A native of Mesquite, TX, Ford was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2026. The 6-1, 210-pound defensive back’s recruiting journey took many twists and turns.

Oklahoma was one of the first schools to offer Ford a scholarship, as the Sooners did so in September 2023. Ford visited OU multiple times as a prospect but ultimately decided to pledge with Texas A&M in June 2024.

Ford’s commitment with the Aggies didn’t last a year, as he decommitted in March 2025 before verbally pledging with SMU a month later. Just one week before signing day, Ford flipped his pledge from SMU to Oklahoma.

Even though Ford never had a 5-star grade, Venables saw him as a can’t-miss prospect from the jump.

“He always wanted to be a Sooner,” Venables said. “We were able, credit to (safeties) coach (Brandon) Hall, to continue that relationship.”

Because of his injury, Ford didn’t get to participate in any contact drills. He also didn’t get to play in the Sooners’ spring game on April 18.

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But while he wasn’t full strength, Ford wasn’t an outsider. Senior safety Peyton Bowen said both Ford and fellow true freshman safety Niko Jandreau are going to “play early” because of their quick adjustments to the program.

Specifically, Bowen believes that Ford took a major step in learning OU’s defensive schemes even though he couldn’t play.

“We were just telling him to dive into that playbook as much as he can and get those mental reps,” Bowen said.

Though Bowen believes that Ford is talented enough to play in his first year, that opportunity may not arise in 2026.

Bowen, Michael Boganowski and Omarion Robinson will likely dominate the snap counts at the two safety spots. Jandreau is also more likely to get Year 1 playing time than Ford, as he got the benefit of staying healthy throughout the spring.

But when Ford’s time does come, Venables believes he’ll be a disruptor — in a good way.

“He’ll rip your soul out,” Venables said.