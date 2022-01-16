Oklahoma Transfer Target Drew Sanders Signs With Arkansas

The former 5-star recruit originally committed to the Sooners way back in 2017 before flipping to Alabama, where he played in 23 games over the past two seasons.

Oklahoma almost landed Drew Sanders again.

But this time, Sanders chose Arkansas over OU.

The former 5-star recruit from Denton, TX, who committed to the Sooners as a high school sophomore but eventually signed with Alabama as a 2020 outside linebacker out of Ryan High School, has decided to transfer to the Razorbacks.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Sanders has been an edge rusher for two years for the Crimson Tide, where he played in two College Football Playoff victories and two national championship games, including the Tide’s 2020 title run.

Drew Sanders Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders played 23 games for the Crimson Tide and contributed nine tackles as a true freshman and 24 tackles this season, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack and two passes defensed.

Sanders started three games as a sophomore after an injury to Christopher Allen. Alabama coaches named him special teams player of the week four times, including three as a freshman.

Sanders also played in high school at Lake Dallas as a freshman and Colleyville Heritage as a sophomore before landing at Denton Ryan for his final two years.

He originally committed to Oklahoma in November 2017, but then flipped his pledge to Alabama in April 2019.

Sanders ultimately chose Alabama over Oklahoma and also considered LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon and Penn State.

In high school, Sanders was projected as an athlete and could have chosen outside linebacker or tight end. He was a 5-star prospect, the No. 1 athlete and the No. 1 player in Texas by 247 Sports. Rivals rated Sanders as the No. 5 outside linebacker prospect and the No. 5 overall player in Texas.

Drew Sanders Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The Under Armour All-American filled up the stat sheet in 2018, when he was named the Dallas Morning News SportsDay Utility Player of the Year after completing 8-of-9 passes for four touchdowns, rushing for 280 yards and 13 touchdowns and also making 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions (two for touchdowns. In 2019, he threw eight passes and had five TD throws, ran for 326 yards and 10 TDs and caught 34 passes for 717 yards and 12 TDs.