Oklahoma Tumbles in Latest AP Poll

Both Iowa and Penn State leap-frogged the Sooners after Oklahoma's third close call of the season on Saturday night.

After yet another narrow victory on Saturday night, the slide down the AP Poll has continued for Oklahoma.

The Sooners land at No. 6 in the latest edition of the rankings, getting jumped by both Iowa and Penn State who move into the No. 4 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

Spencer Rattler Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The top-3 spots remain unchanged with Alabama, Georgia and Oregon landing 1-3.

Cincinnati, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Florida occupy the rest of the top-10 in slots 7-10, respectively.

Two other Big 12 schools have newly entered the rankings with Oklahoma State coming in at No. 19 and Baylor coming in at No. 21. The Cowboys and Bears' wins over Kansas State and Iowa State knocked both of them out of the poll.

Texas is the highest vote-getter of the unranked teams after dropping 70 points on Texas Tech behind newly-anointed starter Casey Thompson.

Next up for Oklahoma will be a battle with Kansas State who will be looking to rebound off of their first loss of the season in Stillwater.

The game will mark the Sooners’ first road test of the year as they hit Manhattan, KS at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.