Oklahoma vs Florida State: Three Keys to the Game

Dillon Gabriel needs to play well

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel needs to put forth one of his better efforts in this game in order for the Sooners to pull the upset.

Without star running back Eric Gray and a makeshift offensive line that's missing three starters, the run game can’t be relied upon to move the ball down the field. That means it’ll be up to Gabriel and the pass-catchers to try and create some serious chunk plays.

While the left-handed signal-caller is certainly more than capable of that, his inconsistent play has plagued the Sooners at times throughout the season.

On one hand, Gabriel has had a strong statistical season completing 63 percent of his passes for 2,925 yards and 24 touchdowns with only six interceptions.

But, the eye test throughout the year would tell you that he has also left some very big plays out on the field with missed wide open targets and bad decisions.

Oklahoma can’t really afford for that to happen against a Florida State defense that is ranked No. 13 in the country in yards allowed.

Gabriel has to have a strong effort, if not his very best of the year, for the Sooners to put up enough points in this one to get the win.

Create some turnovers

Oklahoma doesn’t often get to play the underdog role to this level very often.

The Sooners are not expected to put up much of a fight against the No. 13-ranked Seminoles in Orlando due largely to the significance of the players that Brent Venables and company will be operating without.

But, the great equalizer in situations like this that could create some chaos and variance is obvious: turnovers.

If Oklahoma can find a way to create a handful of big, momentum-shifting plays with turnovers, then this matchup could get very interesting.

They don’t necessarily have to get a defensive score, but just even getting some extra stops throughout the evening which in turn give Jeff Lebby’s offense a shorter field to work with would be extremely beneficial.

The Sooners were much better in the turnover department this year, tying for No. 29 in the country in takeaways.

Florida State, meanwhile, is one of the best teams in the country in avoiding turnovers, tying for No. 20 in the nation in fewest times having given the ball away.

The turnover margin will likely go a long way toward determining if Oklahoma can remain in this game until the end or not.

Keep Jordan Travis relatively in check

The most terrifying matchup in this game on paper for Oklahoma is undoubtedly dynamic Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis against the Sooners defensive front.

Mobile quarterbacks have given OU some tremendous fits this season with Travis fitting right into that category as a legitimate dual-threat QB.

It’s unrealistic to expect the Sooners to shut him down completely in the run game, but they have to find a way to at least minimize the back-breaking plays.

Specifically on third and long scenarios, where Travis getting loose and scrambling for first downs will spell almost assured doom for Oklahoma here a la what Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez did so often in their matchup in the regular season.

The Seminoles’ signal-caller has 24 career rushing touchdowns including a career-high seven this season, meaning he will be looking to reach pay dirt with his legs.

It is up to the Sooners to find a way to keep that from happening as much as they can to force FSU to win the game in other ways.

