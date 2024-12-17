Oklahoma Walk-On WR Jacob Jordan Reflects on Breakout Freshman Season
NORMAN — Jacob Jordan took a risk when he originally committed to Oklahoma, but so far, it has paid off.
The freshman wide receiver walked onto the Sooners’ football team before the 2024 season, choosing OU over a handful of FBS offers. And in his first season of college football, Jordan was one of the lone bright spots in the Sooners’ passing game.
Though he only played in seven games in the 2024 season, Jordan was Oklahoma’s fifth-leading receiver with 207 yards and also had the fourth most receptions with 22. Making his transition even more impressive, Jordan missed almost his entire senior year of high school.
With one game remaining in his freshman year — the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy on Dec. 27 — Jordan reflected on his debut season with gratitude.
“All I could do was look up to God and thank Him for everything he’s done for me,” Jordan said. “This is part of His plan the whole way. I just have to keep my head down and keep working. I’m really thankful for the opportunities and I have to keep pushing.”
Jordan was a 3-star recruit by On3 coming out of Southlake Carroll (TX), but wasn't rated by 247 Sports or Rivals. He chose Oklahoma over scholarship offers from FBS schools like Texas Tech, North Texas, Tulsa and Western Kentucky in addition to a couple of offers from FCS and Division II programs.
But the 5-foot-9, 186-pound wideout believed the path to the field in Norman would be more rewarding than at any of those other places.
“I was confident in my abilities, and I knew it was going to take a lot of work, obviously, but I was confident that I was going to be able to come in here and play,” Jordan told Sooners on SI in October. “It was just something about this place that I just felt like I would regret it if I didn't come here.”
Jordan’s first game playing on offense was his breakout performance.
Though the Sooners couldn’t keep up with South Carolina in their 35-9 loss to the Gamecocks on Oct. 19, Jordan caught six passes for 86 yards in his first non-special-teams game action.
He followed that up with a touchdown and 38 yards the next week against Ole Miss and played at least one snap in every game for the remainder of the regular season.
Due to an almost unprecedented run of injuries at the position, Jordan played a larger role in OU’s offense than most fans expected before the season. He believes his production will only increase with experience and the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator.
Oklahoma hired former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to the same role on Dec. 2.
Early into Arbuckle’s tenure, Jordan believes OU’s passing game will become more dynamic.
“Just that spread, high-tempo offense,” Jordan said. “(Wide receivers) coach (Emmett) Jones says it’s going to be great and going back to the kind of Texas Tech style that he loves. We’re all really excited for it.”
Of the Sooners’ receivers that haven’t entered the transfer portal, Jordan was the second-most productive in 2024, behind only Deion Burks (245 yards, three touchdowns).
With so many departures in the receiver room, it will force new pieces to step into larger roles. Jordan is no exception.
“It really is a big switch,” Jordan said. “It’s exciting.”