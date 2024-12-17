Why WR Deion Burks Said it Was an 'Easy' Decision to Return to Oklahoma
NORMAN — On Saturday, Deion Burks gave Oklahoma fans a bit of good news.
The receiver announced he’s returning to Norman next year for a second year with the Sooners, which was the best news OU had gotten since the transfer portal opened last Monday.
Burks was expected to make a huge impact after transferring from Purdue, but injuries prevented him from becoming an instant difference maker for Oklahoma.
But while so many of his fellow wide receivers made the decision to enter the portal, Burks said he was more than happy to run it back for another year with Brent Venables and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
“Man, easy decision, man. Just kind of wanted to come back and leave the place better than when I (found) it,” Burks said on Monday. “… Got great characters here.”
Burks played in five games last year, catching 31 passes for 246 yards and three scores.
He sustained an injury against Tennessee and wasn’t able to make it back into the lineup until OU traveled to take on Missouri.
Unfortunately, he sustained a concussion on the final possession in Columbia, an injury that then robbed him of the final two games of the season against Alabama and LSU.
“It definitely has been tough mentally, just dealing with a lot of off-the-field things, injuries of course,” Burks said of his 2024 season. “But man, just trying to soak everything in, pretty much just to build off— I feel like a lot of things made me stronger as a character, so I could build off to next year.”
Burks was back Monday working at practice as the Sooners prepare to take on Navy in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27, a contest he hopes he will be able to play a role in.
“I’m trying to get pretty much back up on my feet,” Burks said. “I’ve been gone for about five weeks or so, so I’m trying to get used to it and get back into my mojo. I hope to be out there.”
In the video where Burks announced he would return, he previewed a number change.
After wearing No. 6 this past year, he’ll be switching to No. 4 — the jersey he wore at Purdue that was vacated once Nic Anderson elected to enter the transfer portal.
That won’t be the only difference for Burks next year.
The Sooners have a new offensive coordinator in Washington State’s Ben Arbuckle.
Venables hired the 29-year-old to implement his offense, a scheme that sprouted from the Air Raid tree, and the new system already has Burks excited.
“I just watched the Y (receiver) in his offense,” Burks said. “It’s kind of like the place and the spot I would want to shoot for and play in. Just watching how they pretty much move him in creative ways to get the Y the ball in different positions, so it’s kind of a nice thing to see in this offense.”
He’s enjoyed getting to know his new coordinator, too.
“He’s young, so we can connect with him very well,” Burks said. “He just brings energy, man. He just made a 30-yard field goal out there just a minute ago. It was kind of funny just to see that.
“He’s a great dude, man. I just know he’ll let it go. He wants to make those types of explosive plays down the field, and I’m about what he’s about.”
Regardless of if he’s able to take the field one final time in 2024 in the bowl game, Burks is excited to hit the reset button on his OU career next season.
“Coach BV, I believe in his plan, what he has going on,” Burks said. “I believe in coach Emmett Jones. … I just wanted to leave the place better than I found it.”