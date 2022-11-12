Oklahoma-West Virginia Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

MORGANTOWN, WV — Unranked Oklahoma continues Big 12 Conference play today with a noon ET kickoff against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. AllSooners has two reporters on site to cover the game and two more in Norman monitoring the action.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

11:27 a.m.

Watching the defensive backs go through pregame “thud” drills, where they’re one on one and it’s about a half-speed, half-contact tackle, then they stop after the “thud”. Most guys are just kind of bumping into each other. Justin Harrington is actually getting his man off the ground and sending them in the other direction. He’s got such natural strength and explosion. I know he’s not playing a ton this year, but I think the NFL will be intrigued by his ability.

— JH

11:24 a.m.

Looks like the starting secondary will be Woodi Washington, C.J. Coldon, Billy Bowman and Justin Broiles. Expect Justin Harrington to play a lot as well.

— JH

11:22 a.m.

A few of freshmen are here who haven’t played much (remember the Big 12’s limit on travel roster): Jamarrian Burt and Kobie McKinzie. Kip Lewis also here with the linebackers group.

— JH

11:18 a.m.

Jaden Davis and Key Lawrence are not warming up and stretching yet. That would be a big hit for the OU secondary if they didn’t make the trip.

— JH

11:03 a.m.

Running back Jovantae Barnes is warming up with the early group. He’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and would be a big part of today’s game plan if he’s healthy enough to play.

— JH

10:52 a.m.

Oklahoma quarterback have arrived on the field for their pregame stretching routine. They’re in the end zone with Jeff Lebby and a bunch of stretching bands and medicine balls.

It’s the usual four: Dillon Gabriel, Nick Evers, General Booty and Davis Beville.

— JH

10:50 a.m.

It’s 52 degrees and extremely gray here in Morgantown today. No wind, but we’re expecting rain throughout the second half. We’re told it’s the remnants of the tropical storm that just came up the coast from Florida. Supposedly was 75 and sunny here yesterday, although as we were flying into Pittsburgh around 5:30, it had been raining all day (which made for a difficult landing).

— JH

10:47 a.m.

Oklahoma DBs and TEs just jogged off the field to get suited up. Just a cursory look, I didn’t notice anyone missing.

— JH

10:10 a.m.

Good morning. Still more than two hours to kickoff and several OU coaches and staffers have arrived onto the field. Most are taking pictures, as this is their first time here. DeMarco Murray seems to be on a FaceTime call, possibly with a recruit.

— JH