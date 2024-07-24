Oklahoma Won't 'Shy Away' From 'Intimidating' SEC Road Atmospheres
DALLAS — The competition on the field won’t be the only upgrade Oklahoma faces in 2024.
The Southeastern Conference boasts some of the biggest venues in all of college football, which will be another hurdle for the Sooners.
In 2023 OU’s four true road games — Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State and BYU — were attended by an average of 50,811 fans.
This year, Oklahoma is slated to travel to Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri and LSU. The average capacity for OU’s road slate this year is 79,255 fans.
“Everything’s hard,” Oklahoam coach Brent Venables said of the road schedule last week at SEC Media Days. “The windows that you throw through are hard, the gaps that you run through are small. There’s length, there’s physicality, there’s depth, there’s speed, there’s precision and then you go experience what a road game brings to you.
“Again, you’re not looking at half-filled stadiums, you’re looking at the best of the best. They’re bringing it, and they understand the value of creating an intimidating, loud, difficult environment to operate in.”
Last year Oklahoma’s two regular season losses came in Lawrence and Stillwater.
The Sooners also needed Billy Bowman’s pick six to escape Provo with a win, though starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed the second half against BYU due to an injury.
Oklahoma’s margin for error will be even smaller as the Sooners replace pieces along the offensive line, something that OU is aware of headed into the year.
“Road games were a little difficult for us last year,” Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold said last week. “Whether that was lack of focus or whatnot, whatever that was, we really hone in this year on —you know, just focus on winning those games. Not just away games too, it's home games. Every single game we play, we've got to treat it the same.
“We can't just treat one game like it's Texas. We've got to treat every rivalry game like it's Texas and go out to the best of our ability.”
Part of that battle will simply be taking care of the football.
The Sooners combined to turn the ball over six times against Kansas and Oklahoma State last year, which played a larger role in each loss than simply playing on the road.
“That’s one thing that we’ve talked to our team and talked to our staff about all the efficiencies,” Venables said. “… I think we’re 13-2 when we’ve won the turnover margin since I’ve been at Oklahoma. We’re 3-8 when we’re tied or have been on the negative side in turnover margin. So everything’s gonna matter.
“We’re gonna have to take care of the ball and be great in all the situationals — third down, fourth down, two minute, four minute, red zone, offense, defense, can’t give up touchdowns on defense, got to score touchdowns on offense — all of those things.
“What is it going to take to win those one-possession games on the road and in hostile environments? It’s gonna take all three phases clicking the right way and then you gotta hang in there and find a way to win when it counts.”
Still, experienced players like Bowman are excited by the opportunities that lie ahead on the road in 2024.
“Joining the Southeastern Conference, having different opponents that we can go play at different venues, that's always a great thing to have for the college athlete because we don't always get to see those places,” Bowman said. “So going to places like Oxford, Mississippi or Baton Rouge, Louisiana, going out to Auburn for the first road game, those things are going to be fun from just a standpoint of just being there.
“Then again, when we go on the road, it's us against everybody else. Our fans are always going to travel. But still it's not a home stadium. So we're not going to be 80,000, 90,000 deep with Sooner fans. So just going in there with an attack mindset and just be road dogs.”
Hostile atmospheres are just one factor on a long list of challenges Oklahoma will face in the SEC. But Venables also hopes his team will be able to find another gear to succeed in their new league.
“We want to be on the biggest stage and be in the biggest games,” Venables said. “We don't shy away from that as a program.
“… Hopefully it's going to bring out the best in our guys and I'm sure it will for them as well and it's going to be a great game for college football.”