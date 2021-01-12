Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo lands at Miami

Former Sooners wideout will head to Florida to play with D'Eriq King

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo, who announced last Monday his entry into the NCAA transfer portal, has landed.

Rambo will play his senior season at Miami, he announced on Twitter.

"I want to thank The University of Oklahoma football team, trainers and staff for the past 4 years in Norman," Rambo said. "To my teammates, we made memories together that we will cherish forever and I thank you all for helping me be as successful as I could be ere and will forever be thankful."

In his three seasons at OU, Rambo caught 76 passes for 1,180 yards and 9 touchdowns after redshirting in 2017.

That included a disappointing season in 2020, when he was fourth on the team with 25 catches and 312 yards and scored only three touchdowns despite being the Sooners’ most experienced returning receiver.

As a sophomore in 2019, Rambo caught 43 passes for 743 yards and five TDs.

According to Rivals, Rambo, a fourth-year junior, was the No. 12 wide receiver in the nation when he signed with OU out of Cedar Hill, Texas, and was ranked No. 27 nationally at his position by 247 Sports.