Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

The standout wide receiver was named to his second watch list of the preseason on Thursday morning.

Marvin Mims was named to yet another prestigious watch list on Thursday morning.

After getting named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list last week for his on-the-field exploits, Mims was listed on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel, the award is given out annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

Previously, a pair of Oklahoma Sooners have taken home the award.

Gabe Ikard was the first OU player to win the honor in 2013 as the standout center was excellent on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Two years later, another Sooner center in Ty Darlington won the Wuerffel Trophy, and then in 2016 then-Texas A&M Aggie and former OU starting quarterback Trevor Knight took home the honor.

Semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 1, with the finalists being named on Nov. 22.

The winner of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will be revealed during the College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Dec. 8. 

