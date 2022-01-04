Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Declares for NFL Draft

The Sooners' transfer from Arkansas had a nice season in Norman but has decided it's time to move on to the next level.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mike Woods is headed to the next level.

Woods, a transfer from Arkansas who still had another year of college eligibility, announced Tuesday he will declare for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound senior from Magnolia, TX, was third on the team with 381 receiving yards in 2021 and third with 32 catches. He averaged 11.91 yards per catch and scored two touchdowns.

He was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks, catching 83 passes for 1,248 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Woods is the 12th Oklahoma player to leave with eligibility remaining for the 2022 season, joining opt-outs Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, as well as kicker Gabe Brkic, running back Kennedy Brooks, fullback Jeremiah Hall, offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. Safety Pat Fields also chose to leave to pursue a master’s degree at Stanford.