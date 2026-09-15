Oklahoma WR Trell Harris' Injury is Serious; LB Kip Lewis, OT Michael Fasusi Status Updated

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris’s injury at Michigan on Saturday is much more serious than expected.

That’s according to a source close to the OU football program.

That source told Sooners On SI on Tuesday morning that Harris — a transfer from Virginia — has a laceration to one of his major internal organs and had to spend part of the weekend after the game at an Ann Arbor hospital.

Harris, a senior from La Grange, IL, sustained a vicious hit in the lower back during the Sooners’ 17-10 loss to Michigan. He felt fine and returned to the game, but he started feeling ill immediately after the game ended as the team was getting ready for the return flight home. Harris eventually was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The source indicated that Harris’ parents told the team about the extent of his injury to avoid rumors and inaccurate information from being disseminated prematurely.

Harris likely won’t be able to return to action for several weeks, if at all.

The 6-foot, 203-pound fifth-year senior began his college career at Kent State. He transferred to Virginia in 2024 and played two seasons with the Cavaliers. That included 12 start last season, which ended with 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

That resulted in All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors for Harris.

Harris was hoping to help All-SEC wideout Isaiah Sategna provide big-play experience to the OU offense in 2026.

But with Harris likely shelved for an extended period of time, players like sophomore Elijah Thomas could find themselves playing a bigger role as downfield threats for quarterback John Mateer.

The source also said the leg injury to starting inside linebacker Kip Lewis is not as bad as originally feared, but that he could miss several weeks.

Head coach Brent Venables said after the game that he didn’t know Lewis’ prognosis at the time but expected he would “miss some time.”

The source also indicated that sophomore left tackle Michael Fasusi is “ahead of schedule” with his sore shoulder and was expected to be back in the starting lineup for next week’s SEC game at Georgia.

The source said if OU was playing a conference game this week instead of New Mexico, Fasusi would be back in the starting lineup, but the team and medical staff has decided to keep him out of this week’s home game as a precaution.

The Sooners host the Lobos at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, and kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA, on Sept. 26.

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