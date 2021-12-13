Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Oklahoma's Caleb Williams Selected as PFF All-Freshman First-Team Quarterback

    The Washington, D.C.-native threw for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns with 408 yards rushing and six more scores on the ground this season.
    The best true freshman quarterback in America.

    That is what Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is being considered by some on Monday, as he was named the first-team signal-caller in Pro Football Focus’ all-true freshman team.

    Williams played sparingly until replacing starter Spencer Rattler against Texas, helping lead the charge on a historic comeback with several dazzling plays both through the air and on the ground.

    In total, the budding star completed 115 of his 184 passes for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

    His ability to make plays with his feet also stood out, as he ran for 408 yards with six more scores on the ground including multiple long runs of over 40 yards.

    Williams certainly enters the 2022 season as one of the leading favorites for the Heisman Trophy after a scintillating finish to his true freshman campaign.

    He will still get the chance for one more closing act on 2021, though, in the Valero Alamo Bowl against No. 14 Oregon on Wednesday, Dec. 29. 

