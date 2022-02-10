Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Chip Viney Named Defensive Backs Coach at San Jose State

Viney spent the previous four seasons with the Sooners serving as the director of player development and as a scouting analyst in 2021.

A well-thought of Oklahoma staffer is taking a better opportunity elsewhere.

Former Sooners director of player development and scouting analyst Chip Viney was officially announced as the new defensive backs coach at San Jose State on Thursday.

Viney came to Oklahoma originally in 2013 serving as a graduate assistant working with cornerbacks before becoming a special teams analyst in 2016.

After a one-year stop at Nevada as their cornerbacks coach in 2017, he then returned to the Sooners in 2018 as a defensive/recruiting analyst.

He was then moved to director of player development last season before now making the jump back to the on-field coaching ranks with the Spartans.

"I get to do what I love which is developing young men on and off the field,” Viney said in a release. “I learned a lot and was exposed to great coaching and great coaches. Now, putting my thumbprint in a room of young men and on their lives is a great opportunity for me,"

Viney has been someone that has been spoken highly of by coaches and players in his time at OU, so it seemed like only a matter of time before someone scooped up the 32-year-old.

He’ll now head out west looking to help a San Jose State team that was No. 77 in the country in passing yards allowed last season. 

