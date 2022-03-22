Oklahoma's Defense Already Loving Life Under Brent Venables

The Sooner defense had rave reviews for their new head coach after the first day of spring practice.

NORMAN — There’s a new energy around the Oklahoma defense.

As the Sooners completed their first day of spring practice, the excitement around the arrival of Brent Venables was palpable.

Linebacker DaShaun White said Venables’ arrival played major role in his decision to return to Norman for another year.

“That’s probably the easiest part of the decision (to return),” White said on Tuesday. “Just knowing I’d come and play for the absolute best defensive coordinator in college football. I would say the absolute best head coach now.

“… The things that he’s done is sort of like video game-like, you know? So just the opportunity to be able to play for someone like him at that position that he specializes in and teaches in, it doesn’t get better for me individually.”

It’s not just the Oklahoma linebacker room that has bought in to Venables, though.

Safety Key Lawrence said he’s already fired up to be able to take the field for his new head coach.

“I love that man,” Lawrence said. “I heard all the stereotypes like talking about saying you want to run through a wall for that man? But I really would. That’s how I feel everyone’s opinion on him — nothing but praises for him.”

Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson was one of the first players Venables was able to recruit to play for him as a head coach at Oklahoma, and Johnson said Venables’ energy has stood out to him already during his time in Norman.

“Ive never seen a coach with his passion,” Johnson said. “It’s just crazy. He makes players want to play even harder for him. He sets that standard. The standard is the standard, no matter where you go whether it’s at Oklahoma or any other school.

“I feel like just him with the passion he brings to the table, it makes players want to play for him more.”

Venables’ fire was on full display during Oklahoma’s first spring practice on Monday.

The program opened the doors to the media for about 40 minutes, and the new Sooner head coach set the tone.

Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Venables was in the middle of the stretching line, getting loose with the team and strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt as if he was about to endure a physical practice himself. Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners Then, as the team broke off into separate stations, Venables made the rounds, stopping a position group if the effort level wasn’t up to his standard. Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners That attention to detail is what Venables said he wanted instilled in the team through the winter workouts so the team could make the most of their 33-day spring football journey.

“I’ve just been incredibly impressed with the mindset and the attitude and the buy-in of our players,” Venables said during his press conference on Monday. “It’s just a very refreshing, innocent thing to be around.

“They’re eating out of the cup of our hands right now, and I say that with all due respect to them. Just really soaking up everything that they can.”

