Oklahoma's Defense Looking to Finish 'Roller Coaster' Season on a High in Orlando

Nothing about the 2022 season has gone to plan for the Oklahoma defense.

A strong non-conference showing made way for a tough stretch to start Big 12 play, as the Sooners allowed 40 points in four straight games.

Strong showings against Iowa State, West Virginia and Oklahoma State showed some progress throughout the back half of the season, but the entire unit is looking for a strong close to the year against No. 13-ranked Florida State.

“It has been an up and down,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said on Monday during his Cheez-It Bowl press conference. “There has been some ups, and there have been some downs, but I am really proud of how our group has faced it all, handled it all and understand the adversity that we have gone through, because we haven't played like we've wanted to. I take the responsibility for that. That's all on me.

“Again, just this group of men, this group of players, it's fun to go to work and coach them every day, because it is all about what's next. How can we get better, how can we improve. The attitude and mindset has really shown up during bowl practice as well.

Excited about the next opportunity and thank goodness we have another opportunity to play, excited to be here and looking forward to playing.”

As the performances waned, half of the battle was to maintain confidence in the defense and the players themselves.

The ability to withstand the highs and the lows is something Brent Venables has preached to the team, and it’s a trait defensive end Ethan Downs hopes will come to define not on the defense but the program.

“Coach Venables will tell us that a season is like a roller coaster,” Downs said. “Like Coach Roof mentioned, the highs and lows. You can't jump off the roller coaster. You can't give up. We are telling a story with this season of, it really feels like life: You get punched, you get knocked down, you get right back up. Sometimes you are on a high, and a lot of times you are on a low.

“We are trying to show our perseverance and what we are made of. We are trying to show our heart by getting back up and fighting. Even when it doesn't look like we've had such a great past, we are trying to give people home for the future.”

A tough test awaits OU in Orlando, as the Seminole offense ranks No. 12-nationally offense headed into the Cheez-It Bowl.

Florida State boasts a balanced attack, and has scored at least 38 points in five straight contests.

The Sooners can propel themselves into the offseason with a good performance, which is what Downs said the defense is focused on.

“We have been practicing really hard, just like we practice every week,” Downs said. “It is just a matter of discipline and heart. We are all in and focused on getting that victory.

“… Playing our best would be finishing right. If we play our best, I believe we will win. A victory isn't always a win in our books. It is about how we played and what we did, and I am very faith-driven. I believe in God and how I play, so I am going to play with the max effort I can, and I'm going to play like there's no tomorrow. When I've failed to do that, I've failed.

“Even when we won, the victory, I haven't done my part. Going into every game, every practice, I'm going to try to give my best and be the best person I can for all my teammates and the coaches around me to represent them.”

Oklahoma’s last chance at a win this year will come on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Camping World Stadium, where the Sooners will try and avoid their first losing season since 1998.

“We are playing for more than just 7-6, which looks a lot better than 6-7,” Downs said. “We are playing for the future the program and the people that have been through the program and the coaches, Oklahoma's reputation. There is a lot on the line.”

