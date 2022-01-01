Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Oklahoma's Delarrin Turner-Yell Declares for NFL Draft

    The three-year starter from Texas thanked his coaches and teammates as he transitions to fulfill a lifelong dream.
    Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday.

    He's the 10th Oklahoma player to leave for the NFL Draft, joining opt-out linebackers Brian Asamoah and Nik Bonitto and defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, as well as kicker Gabe Brkic, running back Kennedy Brooks, fullback Jeremiah Hall, and offensive linemen Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson.  

    Turner-Yell, a senior from Hempstead, TX, announced his decision on Twitter.

    “Playing in the NFL has always been a dream of mine since the age of four,” Turner-Yell wrote.

    Even though Turner-Yell was a senior in 2021, he had the option of the returning in 2022 as part of the NCAA's relief for athletes who played during the 2020 COVID year.

    He told his teammates on social media that they “have pushed me harder than you will ever know and I will forever be grateful for that! I will miss going to war with y’all, but I know something special is brewing in Norman. …”

    Delarrin Turner-Yell

    Delarrin Turner-Yell

    The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Turner-Yell was a three-year starter for the Sooners after playing in seven games as a true freshman in 2018.

    Turner-Yell started 13 games at strong safety in 2019 before missing the Peach Bowl playoff loss to LSU with a broken collarbone.

    In 2020, Turner-Yell played in 10 games with eight starts as the Sooners managed the COVID season.

    And this year, “DTY” earned second-team All-Big 12 recognition as he made 52 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and had three interceptions.

    Delarrin Turner-Yell - arms
