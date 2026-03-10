‘It’s A Little Weird’: Oklahoma Linebacker Cole Sullivan Relives Michigan Game From Both Sides

NORMAN — College football was already strange — the transfer portal made it stranger.

Teammates become opponents. Hometown heroes turn into villains overnight. As Oklahoma fans know, some even transfer and play different sports, sometimes losing a year of eligibility.

New OU linebacker Cole Sullivan belongs to the former. The former Michigan Wolverine was one of the crown jewels of the offseason for Brent Venables, Jim Nagy and company.

Not only do the Sooners have a date with Sullivan’s former school — a return trip he says he’s “absolutely” excited for — but he’s already experienced some of that unique strangeness that comes with the transfer portal.

Former Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan celebrates an interception against Washington | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There’s been times we’ve watched tape from that game," Sullivan said of Oklahoma's 24-13 victory over Michigan. "It is a little weird because I was good friends with all those guys. It’s weird seeing them against (my new teammates) that I’m now getting close to.

"When you watch film, you don’t normally know your opponent on a personal relationship level," Sullivan added. "Knowing both sides of the ball now is kinda different."

When the Sooners were pursuing the Michigan linebacker, linebacker coach Nate Dreiling showed Sullivan a play when he sacked John Mateer. The moment seemed to break the ice and build instant familiarity with the staff.

You’d think Sullivan’s front-row seat to Oklahoma’s defense might’ve planted the seed for his next stop in Norman. As with most players, Sullivan was focused on what he needed to do to stop Mateer on the field.

But there's no doubt that the aura around Venables and his background with linebacker development caught Sullivan's attention.

"It’s really awesome when someone like that with his résumé comes to visit you and say they want you on their team," Sullivan said.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Venables didn’t just call Sullivan — he flew to Pittsburgh to meet with him and his family, making his pitch for Oklahoma in person.

Once the initial shock of Sherrone Moore’s dismissal faded, several Wolverines who had tested the waters decided to return to Michigan. The Wolverines hoped that Sullivan would follow suit. Venables' flight to Pittsburgh aimed to stop that.

The belief Venables showed in Sullivan inspired him to keep his options open and see the University of Oklahoma as a real place he could go and thrive. Like many great players, his goals are to win a national championship and to play in the NFL — goals Venables no doubt shared with him as a true reality if he came to Norman.

The Pittsburgh native followed through with Venables' belief and chose the Sooners. Now Sullivan knows that the time to prove himself is fast approaching.

"I have to make it right (Venables' belief)," Sullivan said. "I have to go prove it in spring ball and in fall camp. It’s a great feeling."