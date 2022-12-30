Oklahoma's Inexperienced Offensive Line 'Played with Purpose' in Cheez-It Bowl Thriller

ORLANDO, FL — All eyes were on Oklahoma’s offensive line headed into the Cheez-It Bowl.

Before departing for Orlando, the Sooners knew they would be down at least three starters against No. 13-ranked Florida State’s potent pass rush.

Both tackles, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, opted out of the contest to prepare for the NFL Draft, and center Andrew Raym underwent season ending surgery in November.

Then moments before kickoff, it became apparent that the season-long starter at right guard, Chris Murray, would join the ranks of Bill Bedenbaugh’s lineman would miss the contest.

And somehow matters got worse three offensive snaps into the game.

Jacob Sexton, the true freshman left tackle tabbed to replace Harrison against the Seminoles, limped off the field and didn’t return.

Yet somehow, Oklahoma still found a way to move the football and even took the fight in the trenches to Florida State for a majority of the first half.

“The guys up front, they played physical, and they played with purpose,” OU coach Brent Venables said after the game. “I thought the players played with a tremendous physicality and toughness that we have asked from them. Coach Bedenbaugh did a great job getting these guys ready.”

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby dialed up 60 rushing plays in Thursday night’s 35-32 loss at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and the Sooners totaled 253 yards and three scores on the ground.

The rushing game was spearheaded by a pair of true freshman running backs in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk, who found daylight behind the patchwork line.

“I knew our o-line was going to do their thing,” Barnes said. “It feels like the same o-line we’ve had all season. I know the younger guys wanted to step up and do their thing. They did exactly that. They did a great job. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Robert Congel and Tyler Guyton, who replaced Andrew Raym and Morris respectively, both have seen substantial game time this season, but left tackle Aaryn Parks and guard Savion Byrd both saw their first substantial action of the season.

“I'm so proud of this group,” Congel said. “Those young guys I mean they played their butts off. Savion and Aaryn Parks, all those guys. They were tired, they were incredible. So I'm really proud of this group and the future's bright for that o-line.”

Byrd in particular caught the eye.

The redshirt freshman never looked scared, instead bringing a high level of aggression and fire to the unit.

“Savion, he was incredible,” Congel said. “He really — playing with that nasty streak. There would be times I would see a guy 10 yards down the field and he's flopping on top of him.

“The way he prepared these past couple of weeks and the way he played, I'm so proud of him. I'm telling you all these guys man, they've got bright futures.”

As the game wore on, the Florida State defensive front did start to assert its will in the passing game.

The Seminole line, which entered bowl season tied for 20th in the country in sacks per game, sacked OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel six times.

Lebby was forced to pivot, leading to the uneven run/pass split, but impressively the Sooner offense never stalled for a large stretch of time.

“I think the biggest thing was we felt pretty good from a protection standpoint going in,” Lebby said. “It didn't work out quite that way after the first series with Jacob (Sexton). We had to add another piece.

“But I thought the way our guys battled and competed and strained was impressive. For the very limited amount of time that they've played and for them to play as hard as they played tonight, I was proud of that.”

Unfazed by the lineup continue to play musical chairs, Oklahoma’s line showed promise headed into an offseason where Bedenbaugh will have to replace every 2022 starter except Raym.

But if Thursday’s performance is any indication, OU’s 2023 offensive line will still be stocked with plenty of talent.

“Just the way the guys competed today and how they worked their butts off before the game, it showed them what they've got to do to be in that position,” Congel said. “So I'm as confident as ever that this group's gonna turn it around.”

