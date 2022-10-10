Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Doesn't Believe In 'Gamer' Theory for Backup QBs

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s quarterback play has been dismal since Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the TCU game.

Second stringer Davis Beville has struggled to move the offense, completing just 13-of-28 passes for 88 yards and one interception in a relief appearance at TCU and his first career start versus Texas.

A large portion of OU’s game plan against the No. 22-ranked Longhorns turned to a variety of wildcat packages, with tight end Brayden Willis, wide receiver Jalil Farooq and running backs Eric Gray and Marcus Major taking direct snaps to move the football.

The new look worked at moments, allowing the Sooners to move the ball in the middle of the field, but Texas never respected Oklahoma’s passing threat.

Despite the struggles through the air against both the Longhorns and the Horned Frogs, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby didn’t turn to his other backup quarterbacks, General Booty or Nick Evers, seeking a spark.

“Davis, you know, he wants a couple of things back,” Lebby said on Monday. “I think I could have done a better job of creating a little bit of rhythm for him and a couple of things that maybe would have put him at ease a little bit.

“… But at the same time … Davis, again, the reason he got the start is because of what he had done from the first day he got here until Saturday. So that doesn't go unnoticed, either.”

True freshman quarterback Nick Evers was the only other QB the Sooners handed snaps against the Texas Longhorns behind Davis Beville on Saturday BRYAN TERRY / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tossing another quarterback into the game if they haven’t earned those snaps in practice is something Lebby isn’t interested in doing.

He doesn’t subscribe to the theory that someone can be a “gamer” and raise his levels of play on Saturdays even if that kind of upside doesn’t manifest itself in practice every day.

“I truly believe there comes a lot of confidence through preparation,” he said. “And wanting to be able to call a play and know what the outcome is going to be. We talk about predictable outcomes all the time.

“That’s something that, to me, is incredibly important. You have to be able to take care of the football. You have to be able to call the play and have a really good idea of what’s going to happen before we snap the ball. That’s how we operate.”

Booty and Evers have each gotten a final drive at the end of the last two games when the result was all but sewn up, and nothing more.

And the only way that’s going to change is if they earn more meaningful snaps in practice.

“If a guy has not had a good week in practice and not prepared the right way or whatever the case may be,” said Lebby, “then it’s not right for me to put him in a situation in that position in a game and expect that to change.”

Gabriel clearing concussion protocol will massively change the picture for Oklahoma’s offense. The Sooners have shown they can move the ball with him pulling the strings.

But if OU’s starter misses more time for any reason, Lebby will continue to rely on what he sees in practice to dole out the snaps on Saturday.

