Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Happy With 'Incredibly Important' Additions in the Quarterback Room

NORMAN — When Oklahoma wrapped up spring practice, Brent Venables pulled no punches.

The Sooners needed to add depth in the quarterback room.

Dillon Gabriel had to play all-time quarterback during his portion of the Red-White Game, as the guys behind him lacked any in-game experience at the collegiate level.

Over the summer, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby brought in a pair of new faces to the quarterback room.

Davis Beville first arrived in Norman after spending three years at Pittsburgh. Shortly after, Beville was followed by General Booty, who transferred to Oklahoma after he opted to make the move from Tyler Junior College.

The additions of Beville and Booty were welcome ones, as the Sooners will now have some experienced depth in their quarterback room.

“It was incredibly important,” Lebby said during OU’s local media day on Tuesday. “What’s still a little concerning as we sit here today is we’ve got one guy that’s thrown a bunch of footballs in live action.

“Davis has got some action which is huge, being able to add that to the room. General in the same light has played some college ball at a much smaller level. But those guys know how to work.”

Though Gabriel is the unquestioned starter headed into the season, Lebby said that both Beville and Booty will still have a role to play this year to continue and push Gabriel and provide competition on the practice field.

“The biggest thing is ownership,” Lebby said. “… It’s like we talked about yesterday. If you wan to gain a lot of confidence from your teammates, then know what to do. If people are looking at you to make the call and have the presence in the huddle or come off the sideline, if you’re giving them that then you’ll create confidence inside the group.”

Since Beville and Booty arrived, Gabriel said the quarterback room has done a great job of coming together and building a strong relationship as a unit.

“I think it’s important having a good situation in terms of camaraderie,” Gabriel said. “… It’s not just one guy. You know, I’m going out there and obviously playing. But having guys in the room is really important because when you come off the field, (they’re) the people you’re talking with inside the film room.

“Just setting the tone in that QB room is just being really open and honest.”

Beville saw action in three games last year for the Panthers, including his 14-of-18 passing performance against the Michigan State Spartans in the Peach Bowl, and Booty started at a lower level last year.

But Lebby didn’t bring the duo in to be bystanders in 2022.

“Those guys know how to work,” he said. “They know what it means to be a quarterback. They’ve got great presence about them.

“They’ve done everything the right way. Excited about getting on the grass with them for sure.”

