Oklahoma's Kickoff Time Against Oklahoma State Placed in Six-Day Window

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will have to wait a few more days to find out when Bedlam will kick off.

The rivals were placed in a six-day window by the Big 12, as was the rest of the conference, to kind out the schedule next week's games.

Bedlam will play in Norman on Nov. 19.

Last year’s Bedlam battle was a classic.

A berth in the Big 12 title game was at stake, and a back-and-forth game only set the table for the tectonic plates of college football to shift the following Sunday as Lincoln Riley headed off to USC in the aftermath of OU’s 37-33 defeat.

This year, Bedlam will be a sad procession between two teams just trying to reach the finish line.

Oklahoma’s struggles appeared again last Saturday, and a 38-35 loss to Baylor still has the Sooners one win away from bowl eligibility at 5-4 with a dismal 2-4 record in Big 12 play.

Mike Gundy’s Cowboys appeared to be in the playoff hunt again this year, but have dropped three of their last four contests, and quarterback Spencer Sanders wasn’t even healthy enough to give it a go in Lawrence this past weekend.

Replacing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been a struggle, as Derek Mason’s OSU defense now ranks No. 123-nationally in total defense.

It’s not the regular season anyone envisioned having in Norman, but Bedlam will also serve as Senior Day for the Sooners as Oklahoma just has two other road trips left on the schedule outside of the meeting with Oklahoma State.

The first of those two treks will occur this weekend as OU looks to get bowl eligible in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

